Wildcats defend home court against Tigers, keep IVL title streak alive
The Brawley varsity volleyball team celebrates after its 3-1 home win over Imperial on Friday. The win earned the Wildcats a share of their 4th straight IVL title. PHOTO AARON BODUS

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union volleyball team has done it, which is to say they’ve done what they always do.

Backed by their typically jet-engine-loud home crowd, the Wildcats were able to knock off previously league unbeaten Imperial 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21) on Thursday to claim a share of the 2019 IVL title — the superior share, at least in the eyes of CIF-SDS, which will consider them league champs for seeding purposes. That’s because the Wildcats won the second of two meetings and despite that the Tigers have an identical 11-1 league mark and a superior 24-12 overall record. Brawley is 15-15.

