CALEXICO — One week ago, the Brawley Wildcats lost their first Imperial Valley League game of the season. The perennial league champs looked shockingly mortal as they fell to a full-speed-ahead Imperial squad.

But just because the Wildcats took one on the chin there doesn’t mean they’re out of the race. They’re still just one game back of the Tigers and did what they needed to do to keep pace on Thursday, taking down the Calexico Bulldogs 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-18).

