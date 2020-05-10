Wildcats’ Martinez signs to play softball at Bethany College
Buy Now

Brawley Union High School senior Lilly Martinez signs her letter of intent to play softball at Bethany College while inside her uncle’s home on Friday in Brawley. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY — Brawley Union High School senior Lilly Martinez will be taking her softball talents to Bethany College in Kansas this fall.

Martinez signed her letter of intent on Friday evening at her uncle’s house here while surrounded by her immediate family.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.