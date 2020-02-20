Wildcats ride home-court advantage to playoff win
Buy Now

Brawley Union High’s Oscar Gonzalez attempts to make a basket against Ramona High during a CIF San Diego Section Div III Playoff basketball game on Tuesday night in Brawley. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS

BRAWLEY – Taking over the game in the first half with a fast-break offense and pressure defense, the Brawley Union High School Wildcat boys basketball team defeated the Ramona High Bulldogs 58-49 in a first round CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoff game here Tuesday night.

The Wildcats were the D-III’s eighth seed after amassing 20 victories this season, giving them the right to host ninth-seeded Ramona, who finished their season 12-16.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.