BRAWLEY — As of today, the Brawley High School volleyball team has three wins in three tries against Imperial Valley League competition, giving them a major leg up in what most have posited to be a free-for-all for the 2019 league crown.

The biggest of these three wins came on Tuesday, when the Wildcats rode a hot service game and the energy radiating from a raucous home crowd to fight their way past the visiting Calexico Bulldogs in straight sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-14).

