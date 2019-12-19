Wildcats surge in second half for 5-0 win over Christian
Brawley's Xavier Pereyda (24) fights for a ball during the second half of the Wildcats' 5-0 win over the Christian Patriots at Warne Field on Wednesday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Wildcats took a brief step back from the rigors of IVL play on Wednesday, taking time out to beat up on the City League’s Christian Patriots, 5-0, in a game played at Warne Field.

The game was the second leg of a three-games-in-three-days stretch that began Tuesday with their Imperial Valley League opener against the Calexico Bulldogs and which wraps on Thursday after a date with the Southwest Eagles.

