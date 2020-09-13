Youth flag football tryout scheduled for today
A view of Bucklin Park on Saturday in El Centro. A tryout session for the Imperial Valley Spartans youth flag football team will take place here today.

PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Spartans youth flag football team will be throwing a Hail Mary today when it holds a tryout session at Bucklin Park.

Youths ages 10 to 14 years old are invited to come out and participate at no cost. The tryout will take place at 6 p.m. on the Ross Avenue side of the park.

