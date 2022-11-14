EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School Athletics Administration celebrated and thanked its Spartan Athletic Club members, Domingo Valdez, Sonny Smith, Martha Tabarez, and Danny Wong on Thursday evening before the Spartans battled the Wildcats for a second time this football season.
The Spartan Athletic Club (SAC) is made up of a group of parents, alumni, school members, and community members whose goal is to support and contribute to the Spartans’ athletic programs. The SAC takes part in every season of high school athletics and assists in building school spirit and team support for current athletic programs.
“Our primary function is to support the athletic clubs at Central,” said SAC President Celena Calip.
“The kids, the community, the coaches, and the administration are amazing," Calip said, "and it motivates us to do our best and give it all back to the community of fans.”
Current SAC Vice President, Martha Tabarez, served on the Spartan Athletic board for over 19 years. Tabarez has also held the titles of President and Secretary over that time period.
Tabarez serves wherever she is needed and enjoys watching her students and grandkids take part in the Spartans’ athletic programs, she said.
“I started when my son started playing football,” Tabarez said, “but now I have stayed to watch my grandkids play at Central and continue enjoying working with the people. They are great and so supportive.”
Domingo Valdez has contributed to the Central athletic programs in numerous ways. Valdez first started as a volunteer cross country coach in the late 80s and then moved on to the Football Game-Day ‘Chain Gang,’ moving the game time downs marker-chains on the football field to help out during games. He also cooked for the Spartans’ Varsity Football team for over 17 years.
Valdez has dedicated 33 years to serving the Spartan community.
“My best experiences have been on the football field,” Valdez said. “Being part of the Spartan family brings me great pride, and I have had a lot of positive experiences that have added to that.”
“I take pride in working and giving back to the Spartan community because ultimately it is about the kids and sports,” he said.
Cooking alongside Valdez for 17 years was long-time SAC member Sonny Smith.
Smith is a Spartan alum who first started volunteering on a Spartan Athletic Board. Smith has become a friendly, familiar face at the snack bar, where he serves as the utility board member.
“Our SAC is a very important part of Central athletics,” said Central Union High School Principal Craig Lion.
“They come out here and support our kids in all of our athletic programs wherever they can, so it is great to have caring individuals be a part of that,” Lyon said.
As an alum, Smith – like Valdez – dedicated 33 years to contributing to the Central community.
Also, a SAC Board member, Danny Wong, first joined the SAC when his son began playing Pop Warner football. Wong has held many roles during his time as part of SAC, such as ‘Chain Gang’ volunteer, as well as ‘jokester’ at the snack bar.
Wong has dedicated over 20 years of volunteering to enhance the Spartan sports community.
“We help the school kids,” Wong said. “The fans are my favorite part, whether I see them behind the snack bar or on the field.”
“The fun part is working with all the people, like fans and board members,” he said.
The Spartan Athletic Club is very much appreciated among Central, school administrators said.
“The SAC members are a very passionate group of members,” said Central Athletic Director Joshua Wise. “They are here for the betterment of our athletic programs, for the students, and it is great to see.”
