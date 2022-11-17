Last Friday night saw the end of a memorable 2022 Imperial Valley volleyball season, one that produced the only time in local prep volleyball history that two teams played for CIF-SDS Divisional titles.
The two teams, the CIF-SDS Division IV champion Imperial High Tigers and the D-III runner-up Holtville High Vikings, also represented the Valley and the CIF's Southeastern Conference in the CIF-State Girls Volleyball Championships.
While Imperial fell in an opening round of the CIF-State Tournament's SoCal Regional D-IV playoffs on the road on Tuesday, November 8, Holtville won their home opening-round CIF-State D-IV match against the visiting Chatsworth High Chancellors.
The win sent the eighth-seed Vikings to a SoCal Regional D-IV Quarterfinals match in Visalia, Calif. , against the top-seeded Central Valley Christian Cavaliers, Friday night, Nov. 11.
Holtville fell to Central Valley Christian, losing the match three sets to one, 22-25, 25-23, 16-25, and 25-23.
"We went in hoping to upset the number one seed and they fought hard to make it happen,” said Holtville Coach Kelsey Straham. “I couldn't be more proud of our girls. They definitely left everything out on the court.”
Holtville's slim margin of defeat in the first set came after a shaky start.
"We fell behind 5-0 but went on a run and it was close all the way,” Strahm said.
The Vikings had another slow start in set two before pulling out the win only to regress in set three.
"We fell behind in set two and similar to our CIF championship match, we came back to win it,” Strahm said. “Then in set three we never found our rhythm and struggled throughout.”
Down two sets to one, the Vikings fought back to take a late lead, only to see the match slip away.
"At the end of set four when we had them 22-21 … I thought we were in a good position to tie it up and go to set five,” Strahm said. “We make a few critical mistakes and it got away ... we held off two match points but couldn't sustain it."
For the Vikings, senior Kamrym Walker lead Holtville in kills with 12 and digs with 21, while fellow senior setter Sophie Irungaray led with 27 assists. Senior Kalli Strahm also had 18 digs.
Senior middle-blocker Skylar Hanson had five kills and five blocks, while junior Jasmine Garewal added ten kills, and sophomore Kate Grizzle notching three kills and eight blocks.
It is worth noting is that the Helix High Highlanders, who defeated Holtville for the D-III crown, have since swept three opponents and have advanced to the CIF State SoCal Regional Playoffs Semi-Finals, putting them one match away from the championship and advancing in the State Finals.
Speaking of being one match from a SoCal Regional title, the Palisades High Dolphins (34-10) – who defeated the CIF-SDS D-IV champion Imperial High Tigers in the opening-round of the State D-IV playoffs – are also playing in the SoCal Regional Division IV Semi-Finals this week.
The Dolphins opponent? Central Valley Christian.
It is also interesting to note that after Palisades downed visiting Imperial 3-0, the Tigers questioned the seeding process that placed them against Palisades, who play in the CIF Los Angles City Section Girls' Volleyball top Open Division.
The Santa Fe High Chiefs – who won Division 7 of the CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball – and the Santa Clarita Christian High Cardinals – who played in the CIF-SS Division 6 finals – might have the same question, as Imperial as Palisades swept them 3-0 as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.