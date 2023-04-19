Prior to last Saturday night’s non-league baseball game at Southwest High between the Eagles and the Central High Spartans on April 15, the two teams lined up on the foul line in front of their respective dugouts for a moment of silence.
That moment of silence was in honor the memory of former Central (CUHS) baseball coach David Middleton. Middleton passed away on April 13.
A Valley native, Middleton played football and baseball and wrestled at Central High in the 1960s, also pitching for two years at Imperial Valley College and then San Diego State University.
Middleton’s baseball coaching career at his alma mater spanned from 1974 to 2004 and he was recently honored by being named a recipient of a “Head Coach Award” by the High School Sports Association of San Diego.
Central Coach Gene Martin, who played for Middleton and whose father, the late Lefty Martin, was a teammate and long-time assistant of Middleton, noted that Middleton influenced his coaching career and that of other former players who now are coaches.
“We had a moment of silence ... a moment to reflect on how many lives he touched and how it just continues down the line through our coaching,” Martin said.
Southwest Coach Matt Redden, who played against Middleton’s Spartans when he was an Eagle, still has many memories and ties to him.
“My oldest brother Chad played for Middleton at Central,” Redden said. “And I was around when Pedro Carranza and Gene and James (Davis) played for Central. I remember it well.”
Redden in fact is a branch of the Middleton coaching tree, which extends to coaches in Davis who coaches at Granite Hills High, as Redden’s coach at Southwest was the late Mickey Carter. Carter played at Central for Middleton.
“I knew coach (Carter) and always good conversations with (Middleton) and Lefty about baseball,” Redden said. “I think I’m part of an extended tree. I’ve learned a lot from coaching against those coaches. He has had an influence.”
A memorial service honoring the life of coach Dave Middleton will be held on May 20 at the First Christian Church in El Centro, time to be determined.
Martin was grateful for the chance to honor his former coach.
“It’s all about baseball; here in El Centro and he influenced a lot of coaches,” Martin said. “With it being their home game, it was nice to see them honor an opposing coach ... it was meaningful.”
