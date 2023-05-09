IMPERIAL VALLEY – Brawley Union and Vincent Memorial Catholic high schools are home to the 2022-2023 winter season CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference Mission Fed Credit Union Award recipients, Gabriel Morales and Paola Longoria.
The award is presented to male and female scholar-athletes in each of the CIF SDS conferences and is recognized during the fall, winter, and spring seasons. The accolade takes into account student-athletes' academic performance, extracurriculars, and athletic performance.
For Vincent Memorial Scot basketball player Paola Longoria, the award is a representation of the hard work, commitment, and effort dedicated toward basketball.
"This award means a lot to me,” Longoria said,. "Being a student-athlete can be challenging but not impossible so I am excited to receive this award and continue working hard for the upcoming season.”
After struggling during the 2021-2022 basketball season, Longoria helped the Scots to a 13-5 overall record and a quarterfinals appearance this season.
“Last season my team did not do well but this season we worked harder than ever and the results paid off,” Longoria said. “We made it to the playoffs and, for me, it was exciting and motivating because I know we can continue improving.”
Longoria averaged 17 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Scots across the 18 games played this season. The Scots' offensive threat finished the season with 305 points, 118 rebounds, and 30 steals and assists.
“Playing sports in high school has been amazing,” Longoria said. “The most important thing I have learned is to work together as a team and also that getting to know each of my teammates is an important part of understanding each other.”
Understanding teammates and working together is something that Brawley Wildcat soccer player Gabriel Morales knows all too well.
“During my four years, I have learned how to adapt to changes and a new environment every year,” Morales said. “I also learned how to work with others calmly and comfortably, along with leadership skills and what it takes to be a part of something bigger than yourself.”
The Brawley Wildcats boys varsity soccer team finished with a 18-6-4 overall record and made a CIF San Diego Section Division IV semifinal appearance.
“Some of the most defining moments of my athletic career include making varsity soccer after only playing for a few months, and being named captain during my senior season,” Morales said. “It was also really cool to win the Grossmont Tournament for the first time in decades.”
The Brawley Union High School varsity boys soccer team defeated Otay Ranch High School by a score of 3-1 in the Purple division championship match, during the 44th annual Grossmont Tournament in December.
“Overall, my experience playing high school sports has been very good,” Morales said. “I got to go through every emotion these past four years."
"My teammates and coaches made these four years the best; a mix of comforting and fun," Morales said, "and they all became like a second family to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.