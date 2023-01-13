CHULA VISTA, Calif. – For the Southeastern Conference girls’ wrestling teams, last weekend was a busy one with all the teams in action on Saturday at the Queen of the Lake Tournament at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista.
The Queen of the Lake Tournament featured both a varsity and junior varsity/novice divisions, and local teams claimed three of the top six team trophies. Finishing second were the Holtville High School Vikings (88.0 pts), followed closely by the third place Brawley Union High School Wildcats (79.0), and the Central Union High School Spartans (67.5) claiming sixth place.
Also competing at the Queen of the Lakes Tournament were the Southwest High School Eagles (19.0), the Calexico High School Bulldogs (7.0), the Calipatria High School Hornets (7.0) and the Imperial High School Tigers (4.0).
Second-year Holtville wrestling Coach Richard Sanchez has been pleasantly surprised by the Vikings progress since he took over the program.
“I was surprised at how well we did last year placing ninth in the CIF Division II finals basically with a young team and having six girls advance to Masters,” Sanchez, who wrestled for the Vikings from 1981 to 1985.
“I felt we did well at the tournament as we only have three returnees,” Sanchez said, “and the remainder of our team is first year wrestlers and these girls have grit and have adapted to the competition.”
Holtville claimed one varsity weight-class champion in Mia Navarro, while four other wrestlers medals.
“This was Mia’s first tournament for Holtville and she’s an established CIF champion level wrestler who transferred from Brawley,” Sanchez said. “She really puts in the work, we expect big things from her, and overall all of my wrestlers on my team have a good ethic.”
Overall, the Imperial Valley had three varsity champions including Brawley’s Savannah Gomez (145), Central’s Lily Rodriguez (139) and Holtville’s Navarro.
Placing second in the tournaments varsity division was Central’s Myla Mora (191). Claiming third-place medals were Brawley’s Alyssa Cazares (103) and Madison Vandiver (191), as well as Central’s Aubrei Beltran (145).
Also finishing third in the Queen of the Lake Tournament’s varsity division were Holtville’s Hope Jessee (152), Elah Castro (172), and Kaitlyn Havens (237), as well as Southwest’s Hayden DeLong (133).
Local wrestlers also made their mark at the Queen of the Lake Tournament by earning eighteen medals in the JV/Novice division.
Claiming JV weight class champions medals were Brawley’s Jazminne Martinez (108), Danytza Tamay (133) and Destyni Perez (237), as well as Southwest’s Alyana Aguirre (152).
Taking home second place JV medals were Central’s Ariani Jacobo (98), Brawley’s Jasmine Favela (103) and Elaine Padilla (128), and Southwest’s Camila Valencia (139).
Finishing in third place was Southwest’s Valeria Moreno (108), Central’s Dana Sanchez (139) and Melany Fuentes (191), and Brawley’s Melanie Perez (172).
Placing fourth was Brawley’s Nataly Hernandez-Sosa (113), Calexico’s Jiorget Dominguez (118), Contanza Martinez (139) and Melany Sanchez (191), Southwest’s Keyla Baez (152) and Holtville’s Sydney Trevino (172).
This Saturday, January 14, Brawley, Calexico, Holtville, Imperial, and Southwest will all be competing at the Queen of the Beach Tournament – originally scheduled for Mar Vista High – will now be at hosted at Olympian High School in Chula Vista.
