HOLTVILLE Holtville High School girls basketball Head Coach Murray Anderson recently announced his resignation after leading the Viking program for the past nine seasons.
Anderson took over as the Vikings girls head coach in the summer of 2014, beginning a journey that would see him lead them from the CIF San Diego Section’s Division V to this past 2023 season, when Holtville became just one of two Valley girls’ teams to be power ranked in the CIF’s Division I.
“When I took over the program they had failed to win more than 10 games in all but one of the previous 14 years,” Anderson said, who posted a 138-84 overall record.
Anderson would win Holtville’s first Imperial Valley League girls hoops title in the COVID-shortened 2021 season and would take the Vikings to the CIF SDS playoffs every season, reaching the semifinals and the quarterfinals three times each.
The playoffs and the Vikings' rise up the CIF SDS divisional ladder brought success and recognition to the Viking program, while also leading to frustration as the Vikings were consistently eliminated by bigger schools.
“There are some issues with the power rankings system in San Diego Section ... there’s no way as a 525-student public school we should have been in Division I this season,” Anderson said.
To Anderson, the CIF’s competitive-equity system, implemented in 2013, unfairly rewards large schools that don’t have success by dropping them down into the lower divisions and giving them a chance to win a championship.
“But the punishment comes to us small schools that do have a level of success that is good enough to make the playoffs and win a game or two but not win a banner,” Anderson said, advocating for enrollment numbers to be a factor as far as how high or how low a school can go.
“When we did win in the playoffs, we got automatically got moved up a division the following year and weren’t given the opportunity to win a championship,” he said.
As an extension of Anderson’s coaching philosophy, for nearly a decade the hallmark of the Holtville girls teams has been that no matter the opponent, the Vikings battled in every game,.
“The one thing I stressed to my players is that we might not win every game but we were damn sure going to compete in every game,” Anderson said. “I asked them to give everything they had each time they stepped on the court and they did.”
For Anderson, family and the Viking gym have a strong connection. Anderson spent his youth as a pseudo assistant coach for his mother Jan Anderson’s girls basketball teams in the late 1970s and early 1980s before he played as a Viking for the boys teams in the mid-’80s.
After Anderson left Holtville High in 1987. He attended IVC for two years and graduated from California State University Fullerton in 1992 with a degree in communications, but his love for prep sports never left him.
Returning to the Imperial Valley, Anderson worked at Imperial Valley Press from 1992-1996 as a sports writer, news writer, and sports editor before joining the Las Vegas Review-Journal, returning to IVP in 2006 as Digital Media Editor.
Anderson now works in private business and the idea of coaching came to him while watching a Holtville girls game in 2014, but the decision to apply for the coaching job that spring was probably years in the making, a part of his DNA.
“I grew up in that gym watching my mom coach," Anderson said. "In fact, I used some of the same defensive and offensive strategies I saw her using. Our full-court press, which was implemented from day one of practice, is the same press she was so successful with.”
Noting Jan Anderson's career as an assistant coach, head coach, and Viking athletic director, for Murray Anderson, leading Holtville felt like it was meant to be.
“I loved every single minute of coaching at Holtville,” Anderson said. “It was a dream come true getting to follow in my mother’s footsteps and walk the same sideline she walked.”
In resigning, Anderson cited his desire to spend more time with his family, specifically watching his daughter, Orian, a former All-IVL basketball and volleyball standout at Holtville, play both sports at Imperial Valley College.
“I have one daughter and this season I felt bad barely seeing any of Orian’s games at IVC,“ Anderson said, who shares Orian with his wife of 27 years, Candida.
“She's there one more year and I want to be there to watch her play and support her," Anderson said. "Hopefully she continues her playing career somewhere after IVC. I want the freedom to see her play.”
Aside from wanting more time with his family and probably feeling a near-decade of fatigue from the now year-round grind of coaching that being at a high-level demands in most sports, Anderson does admit he will miss at least one aspect of coaching.
“What I really love about coaching is the chess match of trying to outmaneuver the other coach. I will really miss that,” Anderson said. “Making adjustments during the game is such an integral part of coaching and it’s truly one of the most fun aspects of coaching for me,” he said.
