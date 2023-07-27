Navarro continues boxing win streak in Mexico

ROSARITO, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO – Four time North American Grappling Association jiu-jitsu World Champion Marcos Andrew Navarro wins again in professional boxing to stay undefeated for the third year in a row.
According to a press release from God's Gladiators Athletics, Navarro fought in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico in a professional boxing rematch against 260-pound boxer Juan Antonio Lopez Fonseca on July 15, where Navarro won by technical knockout (TKO) by the end of Round 3, for Navarro to take the win in the heavyweight division.
Navarro, who fought in 2021 in San Luis Rio Colorado 2022 Michoacan and now 2023 Rosario Baja California, has won all of his professional bouts in Mexico by technical knockouts, the release reads. The July 15 win puts Navarro at a 3-0 record in professional boxing, per the release.
When Navarro was asked by a reporter after fight why he fights in Mexico while being an Imperial Valley native, Navarro said "Why did the highest paid boxer Saul Canelo Alvarez fight all his first three fights in Mexico? Why did Andy Ruiz Jr. fight all his first three fights in the country of Mexico? We all have that in common."
The bout on July 15 "was a slugfest from start to finish," the release reads, "with Navarro throwing strong handed left hooks to the chin of Juan Antiono Lopez Fonseca."
"I feel great to be accomplishing what no man has done on this earth, four world titles in jiujitsu and undefeated in the sport of professional boxing for three years in a row with three TKOs," Navarro said in the release. "I just may be the world's best combat sports athlete of our time or possibly ever," he said.
"When it comes to combat sports many UFC Hall of Famers are losing in professional boxing fights," the release reads.
"Keep an eye out for me, I'm the guy the big promotions companies such as the UFC and Bellator are searching for," Navarro said.
