Navarro hits second Mexican pro-boxing win in Michoacán

Marcos Andrew Navarro of Imperial, California won his second professional boxing fight to stay undefeated in the heavy weight division of professional Mexican boxing on November 19, at Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacán, Mexico.
Navarro won against Mexican boxer Armando Hernandez Gallegos of Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacán, Mexico by a second round technical knockout (TKO). According to boxrec, Navarro scored a Round 3 TKO against Juan Antonio Lopez Fonseca in his professional debut in 2021, which was located in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico. The Nov. 19 win makes Navarro an undefeated 2-0 professional boxer in Mexico.
Armando Hernandez Gallegos has had a total of six professional boxing fights, according to boxrec, making Navarro Gallegos' seventh professional boxing fight.
''I knew going into this fight that Armando was a more technical fighter, so I threw 143 punches in the first round to keep him away from me," Navarro said. "(They were) mainly jabs in the first round, and the second round (I threw) around 30 punches to the body to end the fight with body shots to take the win."
Navarro's last two punches where packed with power left-handed uppercut shots, one to the stomach and the last punch to the sternum, before a referee called a 10-count for Gallegos to end the fight in the TKO win for Navarro.
"I would like to stay undefeated in the sport of professional boxing," Navarro said.
"I am and grateful that my hard work is paying off," he said. "It's not everyday a man can wake up and beat a professional boxer with seven total fights, including our fight."
"I thank my team, God's Gladiators Athletics," Navarro said, "and thanks to anyone who would like to train in self-defense. Come right on over to train."
"To all the professional fighters out there; I welcome your challenges," Navarro said. "I'm coming ready," he said.
