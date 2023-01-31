Wrestler Omar Rosas has recovered from an injury to compete regularly for Vanguard University.
The sophomore out of Central Union High School entered the weekend with an 8-8 record wrestling at 165 pounds.
"I'm pleased, but I'm not comfortable. I know I can do better," he said.
He wasn't able to compete last year because of a knee injury. He said he tore the medial collateral ligament and partially tore the anterior cruciate ligament and that the recovery process, including a "bunch of rehab," was 10 months.
Rosas has been competing wearing a compression knee pad and continues to treat the knee before and after time on the mat.
He said he moved up from the 157 weight class because he thought competing at that weight would create stress on his knee, especially if he had to cut weight to qualify for matches.
Rosas is still getting used to the higher weight.
"I'm focusing on for sure getting a lot of food to keep my weight," he said. "I might be a lighter 165."
Rosas won three matches at the Mile High Duals in November 2022 and finished fourth in the very next tournament, the Mile High Open. At the latter, he lost his opening match in the championship bracket, then won by four consecutive falls in the consolation bracket. He lost 6-4 in the third-place match.
"I try to be a little cautious," Rosas said. "I always feel I need to be aggressive. I want to wrestle my match aggressive and smart."
"I'm pretty strong on my feet," he said. "That's a big advantage for me. I'm working on my bottom game."
MORE WRESTLING
New Mexico Highlands University sophomore Naythan Galbiso earned a major decision 11-2 win against his Western Colorado opponent in a January meet. He is from Imperial High School.
Another from Imperial High, Simpson University freshman Christopher Guizar, won a 11-4 decision at 133-pounds in a consolation round 2 match at the Missouri Valley College Invitational. He lost a 3-2 decision in his consolation 3 match.
BASEBALL
Danny Ramirez is a sophomore pitcher for Kansas Wesleyan University. The right-hander is out of Southwest High School in El Centro.
SOFTBALL
Formerly at Calipatria High, Kylie Lyerly is a freshman catcher and utility player for Cardinal Stritch University (Wisconsin).
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
