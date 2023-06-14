SpringFootball_PassingLeague
Buy Now

Imperial and Calipatria high schools compete in a Passing League football game on Tuesday, June 13, at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial. Imperial, Calipatria, Calexico, Brawley, Vincent Memorial, and Central Union high schools kicked off spring football by participating in the annual local spring football Passing League. The Imperial Tigers will host another set of Passing League games on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. in Imperial. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

 ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.