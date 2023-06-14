Imperial and Calipatria high schools compete in a Passing League football game on Tuesday, June 13, at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial. Imperial, Calipatria, Calexico, Brawley, Vincent Memorial, and Central Union high schools kicked off spring football by participating in the annual local spring football Passing League. The Imperial Tigers will host another set of Passing League games on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. in Imperial. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO