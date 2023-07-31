Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 103F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 106F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.