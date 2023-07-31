IMEPRIAL VALLEY – While the youth summer baseball season has come to a close, for the players, coaches and families the memories from the 2023 season will live on in their hearts and minds for literally a lifetime.
And over the years the symbol of those memories has been a simple pin awarded by a team, a league, a tournament or just by an opposing player or team symbolizing that season.
“Over the years I’ve learned that the pins hold meaning over time ... people who played in the 1950s and '60s still have them and want to show them and share them,” El Centro Little League President Ivan Murillo said. “I’ve got mine from playing in the 1980s and they show the privilege of playing in tournaments.”
For many years the pins – a tradition started in Little League here in the Imperial Valley – were more generic in nature with the recipients having to attach the memories to them.
However over the past few decades the pins have developed a uniqueness, and have grown in size and color usage as well as a variation in images as they now contain more information as to what they symbolize.
An example of this growth and detail is the pin designed specifically for the California Little League Western Regional Sectional Section 7 Under-10 All-Star Tournaments play earlier this month at Volunteer Park in Brawley.
“Gabby Santana and I worked on it and it kind of just came together," said Brawley All-Star manager Bobby Fierro, whose team represented local Little League District 22 as champions at the tournament. "It's special because not too many people have those.”
“We developed the commemorative trading pin and they were our trading pins with other teams,” Fierro said, noting that the commemorative pins were donated by the Ashurst family of Brawley. "All the teams received Section 7 pins as well."
A veteran of Little League All-Star teams as a player, Fierro recalls his various pins with pride.
“I remember I had a hat full of them," Fierro said, "and they just say I was there, and only a select few of them.”
As pins have grown in their uniqueness, Little League Districts and Sections have added trophies and metals for individual players, as well as the traditional banner for tournament winners.
However, the pin remains the personal exchange between the teams throughout the season, and pins are now prevalent at local tournaments, such as the District 22 Tournament of Champions.
“We exchange pins before the games when we line up as they introduce the players, and, technically, it’s a District thing,” Murillo said. “Recently the leagues have been developing their own pins and exchanging them in the TOC’s. It’s more of a District pride thing and gives those who don’t make All-Stars a chance to experience it.”
While Little League remains the broader focus for youth players in the Valley, prior leagues such as Babe Ruth also awarded pins. The rise of year-round, tournament-based travel teams over the past few decades have seen the pin become a national symbol.
This summer the ZT Prospects Imperial Valley 12-Under baseball team traveled to Cooperstown, NY, to play in the prestigious nation-wide American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament.
The tournament, in addition to giving the players many experiences on the field, was also an opportunity for them to engage with players from the other teams throughout the week, exchanging and collecting pins which they garner regularly at travel-team tournaments.
“We got about 100 pins per player for them to exchange ... it’s a big component of the trip,” ZT Prospects-Imperial Valley Manager, Renato Montaño, said before the tournament.
"There will be different opportunities for pin exchanges between the players to promote interaction and awareness of where the teams are from and create memories," he said.
