IMPERIAL VALLEY – Four Southeastern Conference teams will be involved in CIF San Diego Section semifinal games on Tuesday, May 23.
For three of them, they are just one win away from a CIF championship game on Friday or Saturday afternoon at University of California San Diego (UCSD).
Local Softball
In softball, the Imperial High Tigers and Holtville High Vikings will both be hosting games on Tuesday afternoon, with each looking to advance with a win to the CIF Division III and II finals, respectively, and to avoid a second semifinal game this week.
Tuesday afternoon in Holtville, the third-seeded Vikings (21-5, 8-1 IVL) will be looking to go to their third straight CIF softball final when they host Division II seventh-seeded the Academy of Our Lady of Peace Pilots (16-10-1). The Pilots knocked second-seeded La Costa Canyon out of the playoffs on Saturday, May 20.
“We are the three-seed and therefore still have home games to the finals,” Holtville Coach Melissa Snyder said. “Their beating La Costa Canyon twice is huge for us as they would have to beat us Tuesday and then come back to Holtville on Wednesday.”
The advantage of having the home seed and playing in the Valley is not lost on the Vikings, as the 'Vikes still know they need to be prepared after beating the Pilots 4-0 on Friday, May 19.
“It’s going to be 100 degrees when we start at 4 p.m. and that’s very hot for them, so the home field is big," Snyder said. “They know us and we know them so we’ll try to change up a few things so we are less predictable and see what happens. We are trying to take it one game at a time and just stay in the moment.”
Also on Wednesday, May 24, Imperial (18-5-1, 9-0 DL), the D-III’s top-seed, will face the fourth-seed Point Loma Pointers (16-13). Point Loma rebounded from an opening-round loss to make the semifinals, where they need to defeat Imperial twice, including a potential Tiger home game on Thursday in Imperial.
“They are facing elimination and we haven’t played them but we’ve scouted them,” Imperial Coach Ashley Caro said. “We noticed that their pitcher can be tough as she’s good at changing speeds.”
Caro’s Tigers already have two home CIF wins in downing ninth-seeded Sage Creek High 17-0, then downing upstart twelfth-seed Escondido Charter by a score of 9-6 last Friday, May 19. The Tigers are focused on playing their best.
“They want to win and move on," Caro said. "They feel like they want to host them at 3:30 p.m. and take advantage of being the higher seed. They know there’ll be a good crowd. They asked for an optional batting practice Saturday and then all showed for it.”
Local Baseball
Meanwhile in CIF Division IV baseball semifinal action on Tuesday night May 23, the second-seeded Calexico High Bulldogs can advance to Saturday’s finals with a win over the visiting third-seeded Imperial High Tigers at Belcher Field.
“We moved the game to 7:00 p.m., which is when we normally play and this is our fourth meeting,” Bulldogs Coach Ricky Guzman said. “The three were in league and the first one came down to a passed ball and we lost, we won that game 8-0. In the third game they led 4-0 but they opened the door for us and we won 5-4.”
Calexico (15-10, 4-5 IVL) won both of their D-IV home CIF playoff games last week, defeating the seventh-seeded Central Spartans (12-13, 6-3 DL) by a score of 16-10, then winning 17-10 over the sixth-seeded Monte Vista Monarchs.
The Imperial baseball club (11-17, 2-7 IVL), under Coach Javier Ramos, has one loss in the CIF tournament after falling to Monte Vista by a score of 10-6 in their opening game. The Tigers then rebounded to defeat seventh-seeded Central, 8-7, followed by a 12-5 win over Monte Vista.
Tuesday night, Imperial will be looking to force another semifinal game on Thursday, May 25, in the CIF’s double-elimination tournament, which Calexico would host.
Guzman is not surprised that the two Imperial Valley League foes – 2 of 5 teams that were seeded into the D-IV playoffs – are meeting up, as it is looking to shape up to a competitive game with two old-school coaches who are not afraid to go against the grain.
"I think we’re equally matched; we’re the two, they are the three, and it’s pretty much as close as that,” Guzman said. “I think we have more in the hitting department and they have more pitching department, so (the game will) come down to dealing with each inning as it plays out.”
For those planning to attend any of the games this week, it is important to note that for the semifinals and finals, the CIF mandates schools charge an admission fee to the games via the CIF SDS Ticket less Ticket Partner GoFan.com.
