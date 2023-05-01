EL CENTRO – With spring sports in full swing, the local prep golf community is finding new ways for junior varsity players to get some playing time.
In its second year, the annual Junior Varsity Patty Brown Classic saw golfers from El Centro, Brawley, Calexico, Holtville, Imperial, and Blythe hit the green at the Desert Trails Golf Course in a 3-day tournament, Southwest High School golf Head Coach AJ Escalera said.
"The field consisted of five schools totaling 33 players," Escalera said, "and we held this tournament in appreciation for the staff at Desert Trails, who have supported junior golf over many years.
Escalera said the tournament "showcased novice high schoolers throughout the Valley who most likely have never played in a competitive setting.”
Unlike other spring sports that allow junior varsity and freshman teams a full schedule of games and contests, only members of the varsity team participate in the Imperial Valley League regular season matches.
“We were happy to have the kids out here, and supporting them as they learn how to play," Desert Trails golf shop Manager Patty Brown said. "(The tournament) allows them to play in a competitive setting.”
Brown was the honorary starter for the tournament and teed off from the first box.
After three rounds of play, Southwest Eagle Jonah Estrada finished in the first place, Imperial Tiger Jayden Ayala in second place, and Southwest's Ralph Collazo placed third.
“I have been playing for about four months, and it just started as one of my friends and I decided to give golf a try,” Jonah Estrada, who also plays varsity baseball for the Eagles, said. "Now I really like it, and even feel like it helps me clear my mind.”
The local tournament also offered athletes in other sports the chance to participate in multiple sports without the stress of managing two full varsity regular season schedules.
“Sometimes it is busy and tiring but it is a lot of fun too, so it is worth it,” Eagles varsity baseball players Chance Bermudez, Johrden Niebla, and Jonah Estrada said. “We balance it out by communicating with both coaches and having good time management.”
While the slight resemblance between baseball and golf swings can be challenging, the Eagles trio has a good grasp on managing the two.
“In a baseball swing, you have to put most of your weight on your back foot, and in golf there is more weight on your front foot and the downward swing versus the level swing in baseball,” Bermudez, Estrada, and Niebla said. “So it is a little difficult, but once you get both swings down you get used to it.”
Rounding out the top six in the tournament were Palo Verde’s Corbin Abai in fourth place, while Imperial's Wyatt Brown secured a fifth-place finish. Tiger Dominic Dollonte, Central Spartan Luis Jimenez, Eagle Johrden Niebla, and Wildcat Brett Berker tied for sixth place with a score of 88.
“The objective of this three-day tournament is to keep interest levels high in the Imperial Valley as the golfers learn the rewards and challenges of the game while displaying proper etiquette and sportsmanship," Escalera said.
