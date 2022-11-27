GLAMIS – The Thanksgiving holiday weekend brought hundreds off-road enthusiasts here to the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, where they spent the holiday with friends, family, vendors, in high-powered, motorized sand sports.
“Our longest, biggest holiday is Thanksgiving since we open twelve days in a row,” said Anja Childers, owner of Ride On Industries, the only local, women-owned business on Vendors Row at the Glamis area sand dunes.
Originally from Germany but now a Holtville local, Childers has been a vendor in Glamis for 20 years.
“I felt the girls were overlooked so I created clothing for them specifically,” she said.
“The holidays are always busy,” Childers said. “It starts with Camp Rzr on Halloween, then Thanksgiving, and for Christmas people will bring their trees, which is very cool to see.”
This year’s Camp Rzr was a much-awaited celebration of the off-road lifestyle, as it included demonstrations of the new Polaris RZRs – “RZR” being a specific make of the Polaris brand of recreational off-road vehicles – and new customized products.
Local motorsport vehicle dealer Coyne Powersports, of El Centro, allocated rental cars for the off-roading event and saw a significant increase in customers throughout the weekend.
“Camp Rzr was filled with aftermarket companies, custom parts, tires, wheels, and so much customized stuff,” said Joey Gonzalez, Coyne Powersports employee and Camp Rzr attendee.
“Out-of-towners make it down to see the shop after Camp Rzr,” Gonzalez said. “Our service center gets people in and out right away, and we like to supply everyone who comes out here.”
For ‘out-of-towners’ Adrian Ariza, of Orange, California, and Mario Marsetti of Bellflower, the six-hour drive out to Glamis has become a family tradition that dates back to their parents.
“It has become a yearly tradition, a big group of us like to ride and have fun,” Ariza said. “so our cousins, uncles, all come out during the holidays and just have fun.”
“My dad has been out here since the ‘90s and hearing about how much it has changed is crazy,” said Marsetti. “The early 2000s sounded wild.”
With the growth of technology, engines have become faster and more powerful, which makes safety an even more important issue, Marsetti said.
For the off-road enthusiast, Abel Valenzuela of Santa Ana, California said the dunes are a place to “show off the latest work and tech” his vehicle, or ‘cruiser,’ has to glide across the sands.
“It has been a long little build ... the first thing I did was lift it,” Valenzuela said, “then get it supercharged. I played around with the suspension, testing, and fine-tuning it.”
Engines, accessories, and motor repairs are all a part of the weekend, the bevy of sand-riders said.
For Gilmore LLC, this is their “specialty,” as the family-owned business prides itself on providing repairs, parts, accessories, and clothing.
“We just like helping out the customers,” said shop Owner Chris Gilmore. “Getting them back on the road so they can enjoy their weekend and not ruin a whole trip so we try to offer a little bit of everything.”
Originally from Riverside county, Gilmore has been going out to Glamis since 1986. Eventually, Gilmore started his LLC and has been a regular on “Vendors Row” since.
“We started by coming out on the weekends,” Gilmore said, “but now we set up October first and are here until mid-April, seven days a week.”
“It is very cool to experience a season out here,” said Gilmore LLC employee, Sarah Gilmore, owner Chris’ sister. “There are only a handful of people who do it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.