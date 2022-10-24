CALEXICO — The 2022 CIF San Diego Section DIII Softball Championship team celebrated receiving their rings and trophy here Friday.
This marked the Bulldogs Softball team's first CIF title and set the stage for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
The rings awarded were part of a hands-on design process by the team and coaches. They included a softball diamond and garnet stones in honor of the school’s colors, with the quote ‘One team, One goal’ engraved on the inside of each ring. The words ‘One team, One goal’ were the team’s motto throughout the season.
Headlining the team’s coaching staff was Head Coach Jennifer Lopez, along with assistant coaches Luis Briseño, Stephanie Herrera, and Lupita Reyna. Calexico was also home to the 2022 Pitcher of the Year, Valeria H. Ruiz, and 2022 Player of the Year, Liah Valdez.
The members of the 2022 CIF San Diego Section DIII Softball Championship team are Alyssa Galaviz, Andrea Lopez, Shanelle Gascon, Liah Valdez, Natalie Gonzalez, Valeria Ruiz, Sheila Fernanda Cano, Valeria Guzman, Victoria Vallejo, Julissa Amparano, Jackqueline Martinez, Carolina Chong, Anahi Lopez, and Isabella Esquer.
