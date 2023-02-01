HOLTVILLE – The Granite Hills High School Eagles captured the team title last Saturday at the 59th Annual Holtville Rotary Invitational boys wrestling tournament at the John Kirchenbauer Sports Complex in Holtville.
“It went smooth, we had a few injuries but nothing too bad, and we were ahead of schedule on Saturday. The competition was very good,” Holtville Coach and Athletic Director C.J. Johnston said.
The CIF San Diego Section Division II Eagles scored 328.0 points, out distancing the 30-plus team field and several strong Imperial Valley teams, including the second place D-III Brawley High Wildcats (202.0 pts). The Wildcats are the last Southeastern Conference team to win the Rotary Tournament in 2013.
“I think what has happened over the years is that teams have gotten better and we felt teams like Rancho Bernardo High had injuries or would have been stronger,” veteran Brawley Coach Tony Leon said, whose Wildcats have finished second the past two years.
Also finishing in the top ten of the Rotary Tournament were the host D-IV Holtville High Vikings (169.5) who claimed fourth place. Eighth place went to the D-IV Imperial High Tigers (106.0).
“We did well, we came home with a team plaque,” Johnston said, as the Vikings are looking to defend their CIF D-IV title from last year. “Our team goal was to finish fourth-through-sixth, and we thought fourth was a stretch but we got there…. We’re working hard and trending in the right direction.”
Other Valley teams at the Rotary Invitational were the D-III Central High Spartans (72.0) who finished in 17th place, the D-II Southwest High Eagles (48.0) finishing in 20th place, the D-I Calexico High Bulldogs (21.0) 29th, and the D-IV Calipatria High Hornets (4.0) at 32nd place.
Leon pointed out that with the San Diego Section Divisional, Masters and the CIF State meets beginning in less than two weeks, coaches need to manage their teams while competing for the Rotary Title.
“In our case, we held a few of our wrestlers out to get them healthy and ready for CIF and State which I’m sure other teams did as well,” Leon said. “Because you risk a potentially serious injury just by the nature of the level of competition at the Rotary Tournament.”
Given the level of competition, the Valley had an impressive number of medalists at the Rotary Tournament, including weight class champions Seth Iten of Holtville (163), Robert Platt of Brawley (198) and his fellow Wildcat David Martinez (223).
Six Valley grapplers garnered second and third place medals in Imperial’s Ricardo Ortiz (109), Brawley’s Evan Velez (123) and Karim Allal’s (129) second place finishes. Central’s Santiago Pacheco (129), Imperial’s Valente Huerta (148), and Imperial’s Adam Avila (185) also took third place in their respective weight classes.
Fourth place medals went to David Garcia (116) of Brawley and Dion Johnston (135) of Holtville, while Brawley’s Justin Martinez (109) and Anthony Tamayo (116) and Holtville’s Maddox Toten (155) finished fifth in their weight classes.
Sixth place medals were claimed by Brawley’s Diego Arias (135) and Philip Castro (185), Holtville’s Jaiden Castro (116) and Alexis Roldan (288), as well as Imperial’s Kevin Alvarez (129) and Central’s Russ Butler (233).
The Holtville High School gym will be the scene of two more wrestling events this week ,including the final Southeastern Conference boys dual meet today, Wednesday, February 1, when the Vikings host the Brawley Wildcats.
“The dual season is over for the girls but our boys wrestle Brawley coming at our gym for us,” Johnston said. “It’s a good gauge to see where we are at going into CIF.”
On Saturday, February 4, Holtville with host the CIF SDS population-based Girls D-II Divisional team championship tournament and individual qualifier wrestling meet, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
“For everyone but Calexico (D-I) it’s nice as our wrestlers get to stay here, and it’s definitely nice to sleep in your bed and having fan support,” Johnston said. “It should be exciting as Brawley is in a position to defend their title, and for us (at Holtville) and Central, we should be able to make a run at runner-up, so we should see a number of local girls in finals.”
