SAN DIEGO — Ruben Niebla, an Imperial Valley native and pitching coach for San Diego Padres baseball club, is on the ride of a lifetime.
In his first year as part of the Padres organization, Niebla is experiencing the MLB postseason up close and personal.
Niebla, originally from Calexico but who also worked and lives in El Centro, grew up playing baseball with neighborhood kids who were looking for an open space to play and have fun together.
“It was a neighborhood thing, it brought us together," Niebla said. "As you get older, it gets more competitive, but at that age, it was all fun.”
Niebla has come a long way since then, as the pitching coach is in the middle of his twenty-eighth year in professional baseball.
Niebla’s career as a player extends back to playing with the Montreal Expos, the Dodgers minor league system, and independent leagues.
“Growing up, playing in the Majors was a goal, but the motivation to stick with baseball throughout my life came from my love and enjoyment for the game,” he Niebla.
In 2001, Niebla began a new career as a pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians.
After 21 years with Cleveland, Niebla signed with the Padres in the offseason and moved a little closer to home.
“It is my first year with the Padres, and it has been a very enjoyable rewarding season,” Niebla said. “It has been a long journey to get here, but this postseason it all feels like it is all coming full circle.”
The move to San Diego also brought Niebla closer to his support system, which he said includes his wife Stephanie and kids Jaelyn and Johrden.
“My family is undoubtedly my biggest support," the Padres coach said, "and it has been amazing that they get to go on this ride with me. We get to share the moments as a family.”
With 120 league games in the MLB regular season and a packed offseason, being away from home can take its toll. With a strong support system and an undying passion for the game, the long baseball season does not feel so much like work, Niebla said.
“Being away from family is the biggest challenge but it’s the understanding and support we get from each other that is the difference maker,” he said.
“It is such a blessing to be able to make a life out of baseball," Niebla said, "and I appreciate the opportunity to live this dream there is no greater memory than the one I am living right now.”
While being part of the 2019 Mexico baseball team to qualify for the Olympics for the first time comes close, Niebla is adding a few more memories to his collection these days with the San Diego Padres.
The road to getting to be part of a team in the middle of a National League Championship Series is anything but easy, yet Niebla does have one piece of advice.
“Be persistent, keep goals, always try to continue improving," Niebla said, "and make sure you are being the best person and professional you can be every day.”
“Now, looking back on the Imperial Valley community, I am humbled by the support they have shown me," Niebla said. "It is awesome to think that there is a whole community that I have been able to represent and impact,” he said.
Going into Saturday evening Oct. 22, the Philadelphia Phillies led the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series 2-1. If necessary, the Padres will return to the mound on Monday, Oct. 24, at 5:00 p.m. to host the Phillies at Petco Park in San Diego.
