Sawyer Smith to head up coaching of Brawley wrestling, following Wildcat traditions

BRAWLEY – The recently announced 2023 CIF San Diego Section All Southeastern Conference Imperial Valley League's All IVL Wrestling Team included a Coach of the Year award based on the IVL dual meet season.
Sawyer Smith, of IVL champion Brawley High School, received the award, marking the second year in a row as Smith also led the Wildcats to the 2022 IVL dual meet championship.
Smith is the third rendition of a wrestling legacy at Brawley where a former wrestler takes over as varsity coach after serving an assistant coach apprenticeship. Smith takes over from his varsity Coach Tony Leon.
Leon wrestled for former varsity Coach Keith Smith, under which Leon became an assistant coach. Keith Smith literally became varsity coach a few seasons after his coach, Jack Gifford, resigned after previously establishing the Wildcat wrestling program in the 1960s.
Sawyer Smith’s road to head coach began with a stellar wrestling career under Leon from 2007 to 2011.
“I started at 112 pounds and finished at 145 my senior year,” Smith said. “I won two CIF titles and my senior year I was ranked fourth in the state, but finished one spot out of making it to the State meet ... I made it to Masters but sometimes it’s not your weekend.”
Smith nonetheless attracted the attention of college coaches, and phase two of his coaching career path began with a successful four years of wrestling at NCAA Division II Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
“It was a new program and I just had a really good coach who is now the head coach at Army, and our (Ouchita Baptist U) assistant coach is now at Cal Poly (San Luis Obispo),” Smith said, who finished at a 157-pounder for the Tigers in 2016. “I found that wrestling had evolved a lot over the years and it was challenging as I had to almost re-learn how to wrestle at college.”
The final step for Smith to become the Wildcats' head coach came in a very familiar to the Brawley wrestling program as Smith became an assistant coach to Leon after college.
“I was hired as an assistant varsity in 2016 and then hired as a teacher in 2019,” Smith said. “In 2020 I took over the wrestling sports PE class, which gave me the ability to be at practice in the spring of 2021.”
COVID-19 would affect the wrestling program at State CIF because of the nature of the sport, during the pandemic-plagued 2020-21 athletic season.
“I was already on the staff for that year and we did Zoom and film study and monitored their physical conditioning," Smith said. "(We) tried to be prepared to wrestle as best we could. I coached the six weeks short season in the spring of 2021, but that essentially was to motivate the (returning) students and for the seniors.”
It would be the fall of 2021 before things returned to a semblance of normal, allowing Smith to make his IVL head coaching debut in 2022.
“We had seven or eight starting seniors so we were fortunate to be able to start off with a veteran team,” Smith said. “I was involved full-time with the dual meets, the tournaments, and the CIF tournaments.”
With Smith transitioning to head coach, Leon continues to direct the Brawley program.
“Around the pandemic, I moved to be a lower-level coach and more of the program director, and we’re all working towards the same goal,” Leon said. “Sawyer was a little reluctant at first to take on the responsibility but he grew into it.”
Smith has enlisted a former teammate and another former Wildcat, Arthur Carmona, to be his assistant.
“Arthur wrestled in international tournaments after Brawley so his skill set is special,” Smith said. “He brings those techniques to our program and it gives us an edge, and the kids love it.”
The results of the past few seasons have been so seamless that the casual observer may have missed the transition which Leon, who now coaches the Wildcat lower levels, notes should not be surprising.
“The goal is to help these kids to be the best wrestlers they can be and get to the next level,” Leon said. “So it just feels natural to hand it off to a Wildcat.”
