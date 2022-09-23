EL CENTRO – On Wednesday afternoon the Central Spartans hosted the Vincent Memorial Scots for their first meeting this season. The Spartans played tenaciously on the court, while the Scots played with an intense passion. After several rallies, the Scots overcame the Spartans 18-0.
Vincent Memorial junior Valentina Falla is making her doubles debut this year. Falla has been in the sport for about four years, but it all began with TV and family bonding. The young athlete first got introduced to the sport through her family, they would watch tennis matches together, and sooner rather than later, the interest in starting to play began.
“It started with my family, but eventually it came from me, I wanted to play and be on the court. I started playing doubles this year, but I feel good about it. The transition has been smooth, and most of the credit goes to my partner. We were a pretty good match from the start and are working hard to improve as a team,” said Falla.
Falla shares how one of the most important aspects of playing doubles is having a strong line of communication with your partner. Currently, Falla is playing alongside junior Romina Villareal, who insists that their wins are due to their teamwork, trust in each other, and hard work. Villareal, who first picked up a racket at five years old, also attributes much of her interest in tennis to her family.
“Growing up, my family and I would spend the weekends playing together. The four of us would play doubles, it was always so much fun. My parents and siblings have always encouraged and supported my tennis career, so it’s a great hobby we all get to share,” said Villareal.
As a long-time player, Villareal takes a systematic approach to doubles play, focusing on the strengths of her partner and not letting individual pursuits get in the way of team success. Villareal explains how communication is key, emphasizing the importance of trust and accepting advice from one another.
“Communication is everything. We are a team, it starts and ends with us. If one of us is having a tough match, the other is there to help and get us back on track. [Falla] is a great doubles partner, and I think we’re going to have a good run this year,” said Villareal.
On the other side of the court, the Spartan upperclassmen are working hard and ready to leave it all on the court this season. For senior Kalani Farias, this season is about improvement, and playing with conviction. Farias’ decision to join the team started with admiration for some of the all-time greats like the Williams sisters, and 18 months later, she has grown her knowledge of the sport with experience. Farias shares how she looks up to some of her teammates, highlighting how their experience and style of play are something to be respected. However, Farias has strengths of her own, some of which include backhands and serving.
“Backhands are my favorite, but I’m trying to improve my overall game, so I’m working on my forehands, serving, and footwork. This being my last year, I’m focusing on doing well in IVLS and giving every match my best effort,” said Farias.
Both teams will return to the court on Monday, with the Central Spartans hosting the Holtville Vikings and the Vincent Memorial Scots traveling to Brawley to take on the Wildcats.
