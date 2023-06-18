CALEXICO – Attempting to resurrect two of their spring sports programs in a more competitive atmosphere, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots returned to the CIF San Diego Section’s Southern Conference’s Manzanita League for the 2023 baseball and softball seasons.
The decision came as Vincent Memorial remained in either the Imperial Valley League or the Desert League in all other sports, a move that began with the Southeastern Conference’s decision in 2019 to realign the two leagues yearly based on CIF-SDS power rankings.
That decision pushed the Scot’s baseball and softball programs into the Desert League where both struggled to be competitive, prompting a drop off in the number of players after COVID-19 interrupted play in 2020.
Going into the 2023 spring seasons, Vincent’s Athletic Director, Karla Soto, explained the move after the Scots dropped softball in 2022.
“We’re in Southern Conference and it’s basically smaller schools so it’s Borrego Springs, West Shores Julian and Warner Springs, and it’s about being competitive,” Soto said.
“We’re trying to build up baseball and restart softball and we feel we’ll be more competitive there sooner than in Southeastern Conference. Our aim is to come back,” she said.
The move saw both sports rebound to full participation.
The Scot’s softball program under new Head Coach Andrea Rodriguez struggled to get traction in the win column while fielding a team without a senior and winning just one game, yet, still able to maintain a team for the first time in at least two years.
The Scot’s baseball team, which had a few returning players, found the new league and their new Head Coach Luis Gonzalez energizing, winning the Manzanita League Championship and also picking up a CIF Division V playoffs win.
“After not finishing last season it’s been a big first year for the program ... we made some history so I’m happy with that,” Gonzalez said.
After losing their first two games to open the season, ironically to former Desert League foe Calipatria, the Vincent baseball team went undefeated throughout the regular season.
“They wanted to play baseball and they had to learn the game quickly as most of them did not have much experience,” Gonzalez said. “I set high expectations, and as coaches we encouraged the players to improve and to love the game the way we love it.”
Vincent Memorial was challenged by Manzanita League rival Borrego Springs, opening with a 12-10 win, then winning 9-8 two times before meeting up again in an opening round game in the CIF playoffs. In the final meeting the Scots won decisively, 13-3.
“Literally every day we saw progress,” Gonzalez said. “We had to slow it down, not take on too much, and go step-by-step and develop muscle-memory, and they improved.”
The surprising Scots dominated the 2023 All-Manzanita League team, claiming four First Team and four Second Team selections.
In addition, Vincent Memorial junior, lefty Jorge Esqueda, was named the Manzanita League’s Pitcher of the Year.
Esqueda was a reliable asset, winning three league games and saving three more, while when not on the mound, playing centerfield and boasting a hitting average of .429.
Two other Vincent Memorial First Team All-Manzanita League infielders also had big years at the plate. Senior Alonso Hurtado bat .556, which according to Maxpreps.com, was good for the 36th-best average in California, while junior Jose Quintana, Jr. (2B, SS) bat .520 in nine games.
“Alonso’s a special hitter, one of those kids that loves the game,” Gonzalez said. “He has the body of a linebacker and he swings hard. Everything he hits, he hits hard.”
Another Scot senior, pitcher Gabriel Guilin, was a First Team All-Manzanita League selection, while fellow senior pitcher/first baseman Emilio Jaime was named to the Second Team.
Three Vincent Memorial underclassmen – who all batted over .300 – were sophomore Matthew Cortez (.304), freshmen Juan Carlos Lara (.379), and Sebastian Jaime (.303). All three were also named to the All-Manzanita League Second Team.
Additionally, two Scot sophomore softball players were named to the 2023 All-Manzanita League softball team, Eugenia Villalobos being named to the First Team, while Paola Longoria was a Second Team selection.
