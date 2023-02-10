The Vincent Memorial Scots boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a 20-6 overall record, which had not occurred since the 2014-2015 season (21-9 overall, 8-0 Manzanita league).
The Scots have come a long way since the ‘14-’15 season, with the biggest change coming in who makes up their league opponents. From 2014-2020 the Scots competed in the CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference Manzanita league, which included schools like Calexico Mission, Borrego and Warner Springs, Julian, and Mt. Empire.
“Winning our last home game on a senior night meant a lot to us, it was a good game, and [CETYS] put up a good fight,” said senior guard Armando Apodaca. “One of the highlights was finishing the regular season with one of the best records in the past few years for Vincent.”
It was not until 2020-2021 adapted COVID-19 season that the Scots faced off against local schools like Holtville, Central, Brawley, Calipatria, Southwest, and Imperial in league match ups.
In 2021-2022, the Scots joined the Desert league, which included Calipatria, Palo Verde, and Imperial. The Scots finished the 2021-22 season 8-13 overall and 4-4 in DL, and with a team primarily made up of underclassmen, the Scots returned most of their players this season.
“As a team, we were already looking forward to this season, and then we had Raul Villarreal come in,” Apodaca said. “We pretty much had five games to adjust and build chemistry with him before starting league, but we did and now are stronger than ever.”
Since joining the team, Villarreal, who sat out the first eleven games of the season, is averaging a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds across the 13 games played this season so far.
“Coming from Philadelphia it was a readjustment, and as a team, we struggled to incorporate someone new into the offense a little late in the season,” Scots senior Raul Villarreal said, “but the result has been that we have become like a brotherhood, backing each other up on the court and having a strong team chemistry.”
The Scots were on an eight-game win streak before falling short to the Imperial Tigers in their final league meeting, later falling to Valley Center.
“We didn’t have a fully healthy roster and still gave (Imperial) a tough battle,” Villarreal said. “They are a really good team, now one of the best in the Valley, and we look forward to seeing them in the playoffs.”
The Scots have the chance to meet local Division IV schools – including Imperial, Holtville, Palo Verde, Brawley, and Southwest – in the CIF San Diego Section playoffs starting next week.
“Going into playoffs, we are focusing on getting players healthy, working on our defense and continuing to perfect our game plan as we head into it,” said Scots’ Head Coach Omar Vega.
The Scots, along with other CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference member schools, will await their respective playoff seeding and potential matchups to be determined over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.