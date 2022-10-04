CALEXICO- On Monday afternoon the Calexico Bulldogs tennis team hosted the Vincent Memorial Scots in one of their last meetings before the Imperial Valley League (IVL) Finals. The Scots are currently leading the IVL with an undefeated record as the Bulldogs (4-3) are in third place behind the Southwest Eagles. After long rallies, the Scots overcame the Bulldogs 16-2.
Vincent Memorial senior Yvonne Villalobos has had an undefeated season alongside doubles partner Romina Trejo. The duo has a bright future ahead and is expected to make a deep playoff run. In a team filled with so much talent and experience, it is hard not to be competitive, yet Villalobos shares how the Scots team dynamic is “fun and friendly.”
Villalobos has been in the sport since she was ten years old, so her experience has helped her adapt to the ever-changing circumstances of tennis. During the match-up against the Bulldogs, Villalobos played with a new doubles partner Greta Gudiño. The duo won all three matches (6-1, 6-1, 7-6) and never quit on each other.
“Cooperation is key, especially when one of us is struggling one of is there to pick the other up and let them know that it's okay…we try to focus on having a winning mentality and just never giving up,” said Villalobos.
Like most Scots, senior Deborah Duarte grew up playing tennis and is reminiscing about her final moments in the blue and gold. Duarte is a four-year player that has seen CIF action and has the skills necessary to go far this postseason. As a singles player, Duarte is known for her aggressive and fierce style of play, which keeps opponents at bay. Duarte finished the day with three wins (6-0, 6-0, 6-0).
“My focus is always moving my feet and starting strong from the first ball and keeping that energy up throughout the rest of the match…[in practice] my attention is on staying close to the net and working on my coverage,” said Duarte.
On the other side of the court, Calexico junior Guadalupe Campos is working hard on her doubles play this season. Campos and junior Valeria Galvan won their first match 2-6 and finished the day with one win and two losses. The duo focused on executing a game plan that suited their strengths.
“We motivated each other, volleyed well, and found strategies that helped each other out, which was new for us…as a team, we focus on lifting each other and cheering each other on because it can get tough out there,” said Campos.
For Galvan, the match was about having a good strategy and putting their teamwork to the test. With a big win in their first match, Galvan shares how adjusting but also replicating what they did well is important from round to round.
“This season has been about adapting to different changes and learning to work with each individual…communication is something I try to focus on a lot, whether it is in practice or a match,” said Galvan.
Both teams will return to the court tomorrow as the Scots travel to take on the Southwest Eagles, and the Bulldogs host the Holtville Vikings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.