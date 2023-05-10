BORREGO SPRINGS – The CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference saw the Top 12 local golfers tee off in the Imperial Valley League Championship match in late April.
After nine holes and a tiebreaker, Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scot Emilio Rojas (38) was crowned as the champion, while teammate Jose Miranda (38) came in second and Palo Verde High Yellow Jacket Aydan Cavasos (41) finished in third place.
“The highlights from this tournament were playing on a beautiful golf course and seeing the coaches from all the other schools,” Rojas said. “It was great to have the opportunity to play against the best players in the Imperial Valley, and of course the excitement of the playoff against my friend Jose Miranda.”
Miranda entered the championship match as the number one player and Rojas in the second slot, a neck-and-neck battle that did not disappoint.
“One of the challenges I ran into was that during most of the tournament I was trailing my opponents by one shot,” Rojas said. “As we were getting closer to the end of the round, I focused on my breath and stayed calm because I knew that if I worked hard on each shot and gave it the intention I wanted, win or lose, I was going to be satisfied with how I played.”
Despite staying on the heels of one another, teammate Jose Miranda found success with driving but struggled with his putting.
“Before the match I practiced for hours and made some adjustments with my coach,” Miranda said. “My driving was very accurate and it helped me gain an advantage over my opponents being closer to the pin and on the fairway.”
“My putting was feeling off at the beginning but I managed to regain confidence with a clutch putt,” he said.
Behind the Scots and 'Jackets was Imperial High’s William Quan (42) in fourth place and Southwest Eagle Austin Tucker (43) in fifth. Tied for sixth place with a score of 44 was Brawley Union Wildcat Aiden Soto, who scored an eagle and birdie during the match, and Yellow Jacket Gabriel Agustin.
“Being able to play a course like Rams Hill for our league championship is always a privilege and I look forward to it every year,” Brawley's Soto said. "I excelled at hitting my mid-iron shots. They put me in a position to still be able to score even after I hit a bad shot. On hole 6, I hit a 9-iron to about 6-inches for the eagle, and made the putt, which helped me climb back into contention.”
Soto’s preparation leading up to the match was tailored to the challenges that Rams Hill golf course can bring, especially on a windy day.
“I practiced 3-4 hours per day, focusing especially on my chipping and putting because I know those skills are important at a challenging course like Rams Hill,” Soto said. “Additionally, I worked on a lot of lower trajectory shots because, typically, Rams Hill has a lot of wind. Fortunately we didn't have to deal with much wind for the match.”
Eagle Logan Jungers (45) finished in eighth place, Yellow Jacket Jonathan Tennefos (47) and Scot Alex Gudiño (47) tied for ninth, while Holtville Viking Blaze Vesey (50) slid in the 11th spot and Tiger Elijah Alvarado (51) rounded out the Top 12.
Up next for the local golfers is the CIF San Diego Section Individual Tournament, set to take place today, Wednesday, May 10, at Steele Canyon Golf Club at 8 a.m.
Five local golfers – Emilio Rojas, Jose Miranda, Aiden Soto, Gabriel Agustin, and Aydan Cavasos – will participate in the CIF tournament.
