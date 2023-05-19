IMPERIAL VALLEY – Seven of the CIF San Diego Section Section Southeastern Conference teams remain in the divisional playoffs and hit the field today, Friday, May 19.
In baseball, Holtville, Calexico, and Brawley Union High Wildcats remain undefeated going into the second round of games, with Imperial and Central high school teams picking up one loss in the double-elimination playoff structure. In softball, Holtville and Imperial both won big at home.
In the D-II softball bracket, the third-seeded Holtville Vikings defeated the sixth-seeded Ramona Bulldogs and will host the seventh-seeded Academy of Our Lady of Peace, who pulled off the upset against second-seeded La Costa Canyon by a score of 4-2.
Vikings pitcher Kalli Strahm pitched five innings giving up seven hits, three earned runs, and four strikeouts. Strahm also contributed one hit, one run scored, one RBI, and one stolen base. Offensively, Vikings Kamryn Walker had two hits, two runs scored, one RBI, and three stolen bases, while Demi Johnston has three hits, three runs scored, three RBIs, and one stolen base.
In the D-III softball bracket, the first-seeded Imperial Tigers softball team will host the twelfth-seeded Escondido Charter, who defeated fourth-seeded Point Loma by a score of 2-1.
“Yesterday’s game was a statement, we won 17-0,” Imperial softball Head Coach Ashley Caro said. “Jayden Rutledge was amazing on the mound pitching a shutout, and the girls came out with so much energy knowing they get to play at home.”
“We had 14 hits and everyone on the team got to contribute to the win. It was a well-earned team win,” Caro said.
In the D-III baseball bracket, the Brawley Wildcats survived the Mira Mesa Marauders in extra innings after senior Rane Reeves had a game-winning RBI to put the Wildcats on top. The Wildcats faced off against Mira Mesa earlier this season winning by a score of 3-0.
“This was our first playoff game of the season; last year we were one-and-done so we wanted to get it done today ... we knew we could get it done,” Reeves said. “On my last at-bat, I was just trying to make contact and score the run to win.”
“Our pitching is awesome,” Reeves said. “We’ve been hitting the ball well and just looking to improve on defense.”
The fourth-seeded Brawley Wildcats will hit the road to take on first-seeded Maranatha Christian.
Like the Wildcats but in the D-IV bracket, the fourth-seeded Vikings will face off against first-seeded Bishop’s High School in La Jolla after defeating fifth-seeded El Capitan on Wednesday, May 17.
“Every player contributed and we played as a family,” Holtville Head Coach John Ayon said. “We’re looking forward to keeping this momentum rolling into the next game.”
Also in the D-IV bracket, the third-seeded Imperial Tigers baseball team will face off against a local opponent, the seventh-seeded Central Union high Spartans, in a win-or-go-home game.
As a result of the double-elimination format, this game will determine who remains in the D-IV playoffs.
The Central Spartans fell short by a score of 16-10 against the Calexico Bulldogs.
“This was our first time playing them,” Spartan Seth Johnson said. “We tried to use the momentum from Tuesday’s win but we turned it on a little too late. We have come a long way from the start of the season until now, especially with our team chemistry.”
The Bulldogs took the lead early on, up 12-3 before the Spartans bridged the gap to make it a five-run game at 12-7.
“There continue to be more negatives than positives on the scorecard and winning tonight masked the fact that we had three guys with hits,” Guzman said. “We will continue to feel the pressure if we can’t pitch with confidence and expect the ball on defense every pitch.”
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 17-7 before ultimately downing the Spartans 17-10.
“We salvaged today with one good relief appearance from Derek Carrillo,” Calexico Head Coach Ricky Guzman said. “Our depth is suspect; we have some special players but collectively we have to stop trying to play hero and take what the game gives us.”
The second-seeded Calexico Bulldogs will host sixth-seeded Monte Vista, who defeated the Imperial Tigers on Wednesday.
“This group falls victim to the flaws in today’s society where you too often question how much the game matters to them,” Guzman said. “Talent has gotten us here but it’s time to dig deep.”
The Bulldogs fell 3-2 against Monte Vista on the road during a non-league meeting earlier this season.
“Baseball is a game of errors, so coming into the next game we are going to need that shoulder to lean on,” Johnson said. “We want that game back. This is the most important game we are going to play – this is it. We need to come together.”
The Tigers and Spartans met earlier this season for a non-league match-up, with the Tigers winning 7-2 in that contest.
The Tigers fell to sixth-seeded Monte Vista in their first playoff game, after sitting out the single elimination round due to a Top 4 seeding.
Tigers Angel Barron had two hits, with one being a two-run home run, while Carter Tucker and Humberto Martinez each added a pair of hits.
On the mound, Angel Barron started for the Tigers, giving up four runs in one inning. Gael Hernandez pitched four innings and gave up one earned run while Curt Benner pitched three innings and gave up three runs.
All teams will return to the field today, Friday, May 19, with the higher-seeds hosting the games. Spectators interested in attending are encouraged to check with host schools for game time scheduling.
