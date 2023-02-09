The Imperial Tiger football program saw six of its seniors – Victor Valenzuela, Hector Gastelum, Seth Shaw, Aiden Shields, Deven Meza, and Zach Ray – sign college football letters of intent earlier this month.
Tigers Victor Valenzuela and Hector Gastelum will be heading to Quincy, Illinois to attend Quincy University. The duo will join the Hawks, who are an NCAA Division II member school and part of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Aiden Shield, Seth Shaw, and Zach Ray will continue their football career together at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. The local standouts will join the Grizzlies’ NCAA Division II football program and compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Deven Meza will be the Tiger closest from Imperial’s “ambush,” electing to sighn with Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona. Meza will continue his football career as part of the NAIA division and compete for the Ottawa Fangs in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
“It is a huge accomplishment for the kids to be able to continue playing football, but also being able to use it as an avenue to pursue higher education and earn a degree,” said Tigers football Head Coach David Shaw.
The students’ performances through the season, participation in All-Star games, and the help of the coaching staff were instrumental in the recruiting and signing process, Shaw said.
“Having the kids sign is also a great testament to where the Imperial Football program is currently and where we are heading,” Shaw said.
“It is an awesome opportunity for them,” he said, “and it is great to see all their hard work, dedication, and dreams come to fruition.”
