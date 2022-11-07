SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The 2022 Imperial High Tigers' girls' volleyball team made history by capturing the school's first-ever CIF championship, defeating the Horizon Prep High Lions at San Marcos High School to capture the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV crown, Saturday, November 5.
For the C-IV top-seed Tigers, the victory over second-seeded Horizon Prep was the second nail biting performance of the playoffs, following their five-set semi-final win over Clairemont High School at the Tigers' Gym Wednesday night in Imperial.
The semi-final win, including a fifth set 16-14 win in overtime, gave the Tigers the confidence to weather what would be a constant assault at the net by the taller Lions and the pressure of the two middle sets being tied over twenty times.
"We have great chemistry as a team and I don't think they were intimidated by their size," veteran Imperial Coach Jill Lerno said. "We are not the tallest team but we fight through adversity and, as a team, they never stopped helping each other."
A jubilant Imperial senior middle-blocker and co-captain Brisa Necochea, who ended the match with seven kills and three blocks, recalled nailing a kill for match point to help make history.
"I was so happy I was in shock," Necochea said. "We got the ball to the middle of the net and Donna (Sanchez) set it right where I wanted it. I knew where the blocker was and went the other way ... I didn't feel any pressure because if I get blocked, I know my team will cover."
Sanchez – who had nine kills, 14 set assists, and 13 digs, along with a number of her Tiger teammates – seemed to be unrelentingly everywhere on the court.
"I knew from the beginning of the match I had to give it my all," Sanchez said. "I felt a little pressure when we were down but our energy was there from everybody."
Imperial started the match by dropping the first set to Horizon Prep 18-25 before taking the next three pressure-packed sets, winning set two in overtime, 29-27, set three 25-23, and closing out the match again with a two-point win in set four, 25-23.
"Sometimes we start slow ... their serving was good and we couldn't get the feel for their serves at first, then we made the adjustment," Lerno said. "We didn't change our rotation or positions on the court, but the players are experienced and adjusted individually."
Sophomore back-row defensive specialist Nayeli Cardona adjusted early, not just to the Lions' serving but also the trajectory of their hitting.
"They were hitting the ball not necessarily harder than other teams but down which makes them tough to return," Cardona, who had eight service points and two aces, said. "After a few I figured it out."
Also feeling none of the pressure in the emotion-charged atmosphere was Imperial's senior co-captain, outside hitter, and jack-of-all-trades Cheney Gomez who had nine kills, 18 service points, and four aces, 18 assists, and an impressive 26 digs.
"We're used to being the underdog and playing bigger teams ... we came here confident and we were never intimidated," Gomez said.
After losing the first set, Gomez, knowing the importance of the second set, hit a kill to end the second set in overtime.
"We knew we needed to win that set, what we had to do and we just never gave up," Gomez said.
Lerno was also positive when addressing her team between the first two sets.
"I told them to play one point at a time ... that that was one set and that's why we play five sets," Lerno recalled. " I told them we didn't have to hit it harder but just keep things simple and play our game."
Despite the fourth set being a two-point win for Imperial, the Tigers lead the set after breaking a nine-nine tie, building a 21-16 lead, their biggest of the match, before Horizon Prep went 'big' at the net trying to rally.
For Imperial, senior Melanie Jarvis lead the Tigers with eleven kills while fellow senior Alyssa Sanchez added eight kills, six digs, and five service points. Junior outside hitter Georgia Gomez contributing four kills.
Junior Libero Andrea de la Trinidad, who had seven service points including four aces and seven set assists, was awarded the CIF-SDS's Sportsmanship Award.
After the match, Cardona, reflected on winning a CIF title and what, for her as a two-sport fall athlete, had been a very busy day.
"Today we fought all the way through and got the title," Cardona said. "I ran in the IVL Cross Country Finals meet this morning and I finished tenth, got an All-IVL patch, and qualified for the CIF meet next week, then came here ... it's been a busy day and a busy week!"
Imperial (29-13, 5-3 IVL) will now advance to the CIF-State Southern California Regional Volleyball Division IV Tournament where they received the fourteenth seed.
Imperial will travel to Pacific Palisades to meet the third-seeded Palisades High School Dolphins (31-10), who lost in the quarterfinals of the 2022 CIF LA City Section Girls' Volleyball Open Division Championships. The Tigers' girls' volleyball team will be in action again, Tuesday night, November 8, starting at 6:00 p.m.
