BRAWLEY – On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Brawley Wildcats Boys’ Soccer team hosted the Imperial Tigers for their first preseason match up of the 2022-2023 winter season as part of the gold division of the Cardinal/Eagle Varsity Tournament.
The Wildcats defeated the Tigers 4-1.
The two teams met three times last year, with the Tigers winning the first preseason match up 2-0. The Tigers went on to win the following two league matches 3-1 and 2-1.
The two wins helped the Tigers secure an undefeated league season (8-0), and an overall record of 18-9-3 last season.
As part of the CIF Southeastern Conference, both teams will be competing in the Imperial Valley League alongside familiar foes Calexico, Central, Southwest, and Holtville.
Last year during the ‘21-’22 season, the two teams did not have the chance to meet in the playoffs as the Wildcats were part of D-III and the Tigers competed in D-V.
After winning the 2021-2022 CIF D-V Soccer Championship, the Tigers were moved up to D-IV, along with the Wildcats and Holtville Vikings.
Currently, the Tigers have tied the Spartans 1-1, defeated the Southwest Eagles 3-0, and fell to the Wildcats, putting Imperial Boy’s Soccer at 1-1-1 in tournament play.
The Tigers played their final game of the boys’ tourney on Thursday, December 1, against the Hoover Cardinals at Eagle field in El Centro.
The Wildcats are 1-1 in tournament play after falling short 5-1 against the Spartans and defeating the Tigers. The Wildcats’ third match up is against the Cardinals, followed by a final match up against the Valley Center Jaguars.
The Spartans lead tournament play 2-1, having tied against the Tigers but defeating the Eagles and Wildcats to put them in the lead.
Both teams return to the field today, Friday, December 2, as the Wildcats take on the Cardinals while the Spartans play their final tournament game against the Jaguars.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the gold division will continue play with the Southwest Eagles taking on the Jaguars at noon at Eagle field in El Centro. The next match will be the Brawley Wildcats taking on the Jaguars at 3 p.m. The final match of the day will be the Eagles vs. Cardinals, which will start at 5 p.m.
