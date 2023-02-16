CALEXICO – The Calexico High Bulldogs (14-11-2 overall record) girls soccer team was the only local team to take the field on Tuesday, February 14, despite reported inclement weather.
The Bulldogs hosted and defeated the Canyon Hills Rattlers (6-11-1 overall record), 1-0, in the opening round of the CIF San Diego Section DIV playoffs.
“It was a grueling match, and the strong winds did not do us any favors," Calexico Head Coach Yordan Rivera said, "but luckily we secured the win in the dying minutes of the match."
The only score of the match came in the final ten minutes of the second period after Bulldog Amy Garcia completed a free kick, and a member of the Canyon Hills accidentally team headed the ball into the Rattlers’ net.
The mishap for the Rattlers became what the Bulldogs needed to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
“We will continue to advance, and I cannot wait to see what these girls have to offer in the next round,” Rivera said.
The Bulldogs will hit the road for the quarterfinals match scheduled for Friday, February 17 against Montgomery High School in San Diego at 5 p.m.
Schools may agree to change the starting times, so it is suggested that those planning to attend check with the host school for official start times.
Final Scores of other CIF SDS Southeastern Conference member schools who rescheduled games to Wednesday, February 15, due to inclement weather, were not available by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.