SOCCER: Bulldogs win two in tourney, look forward to more D-I play

CALEXICO – The Calexico High Boys' Soccer Team put their overall record in the plus column picking up a pool play and trophy round victories on Saturday, December 17, in the Premiere Division at the 44th Annual Grossmont High Varsity Soccer Tournament.
The two Bulldogs wins of Coach Javier Bernal improved their non-league record to 4-3-2, as they posted a 3-1 victory over the Rancho Bernardo High Broncos in their final group play match, then went on to win a trophy round semi-final match over the Steele Canyon High Cougars by the same 3-1 margin.
“Both matches were good team efforts on offense as we had four players score,” Bernal said. “Our style of play somewhat forces us to use multiple forwards and the defense played solid and steady.”
The semi-final win propelled the Bulldogs into the upcoming Thursday night Grossmont Tourney championship match on December 22, where they will face the East Lake High Titans (8-0-2) at Santana High School in Santee at 6:00 p.m.
Calexico finished at the top of the table in their Premiere Division pool, playing the Hilltop High Lancers to a 1-1 tie, and defeating the West Hills High Wolf Pack by the same 3-1 margin.
Calexico is currently the Southeastern Conference's only CIF San Diego Section Division I soccer program, a benchmark where Bernal — who has led Bulldog teams to championship matches in D-I (2016) and D-II (2018) — holds each team accountable.
“We were in D-II in the start of 2020 and in 2021. We had a good season and got to the semi-finals and our power ranking numbers were good enough to be D-I,” Bernal said. “We’ve missed it a couple of times but we want each team to leave us in D-I so everyone who plays for Calexico can experience playing the best in the section.”
The pressure on Calexico to remain in Division I is accelerated by the fact that all of their Imperial Valley League opponents are power ranked as D-III or lower.
Towards the goal of remaining in the CIF's Division I, Bernal plays the toughest non-league schedule he can, which means that this season Calexico’s boys play almost all their matches out of the Valley, as happens most every year for them.
“We schedule opponents in D-I and D-II and this season we have gone to San Diego nine times so far and that’s the way we have to do,” Bernal said, noting that sometimes teams will reach out and play at Ward Field.
“Our first and only home non-league match will be on Saturday, January 7, against Steele Canyon," Bernal said. "They contacted me, which is not the norm, but it shows respect for our kids and our program."
"And now that we just beat them at their school it will raise the intensity of the match," the coach said. "It was already intense on Saturday,” he said.
