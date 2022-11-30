EL CENTRO – The Southwest Eagles Boys’ Soccer team hosted the Imperial Tigers on Wednesday, Nov. 28, for the first time this season as part of the Cardinal/Eagle Varsity Tournament. The Tigers overcame the Eagles 3-0 in the preseason match up.
Two of the Tigers’ winning goals were scored by senior Ethan Gonzalez, with the other being scored by freshman Jayke Heredia.
“We work as one,” Gonzalez said. “We know what each of us is going to do so it helps.”
“While I am a lot more confident in my skill, my team put me in a position to score so credit goes to them,” the Imperial senior said.
During the tourney, each team will play four games and the team with the best record will be the Cardinal/Eagle Tournament champions. Tourney play will come to a close on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The second-year tournament has two pools, a gold and silver, with the gold pool playing at Southwest in El Centro and the silver playing at Calipatria High School in Calipatria.
The gold pool includes the Central Spartans, Brawley Wildcats, Valley Center Jaguars, Hoover Cardinals, Imperial Tigers, and Southwest Eagles. The silver pool has Borrego Springs, West Shores, Vincent Memorial, Holtville, and Calipatria competing against each other.
This season both Imperial and Southwest high teams will remain part of the Southeastern Conference’s Imperial Valley League, with Southwest competing in D-III and the Tigers moving to D-IV after winning the 2021-2022 CIF D-V Boys Soccer Championship last year.
“Our goal is to win IVL, win our division again, and hopefully win another championship,” said Imperial senior Sebastian Gutierrez.
“We are determined, united,” Gutierrez said. “(We) come together as a team, work hard in training and stay together through tough matches. We are like a family.”
So far in the tournament, the Tigers have tied 1-1 against the Spartans and defeated the Eagles. The Tigers played the Wildcats ina a preseason match up on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The Tigers are looking to follow up their ‘21-’22 undefeated league season, 8-0, after finishing 18-9-3 overall.
Across the field, the Eagles fell to the Spartans (3-1) and Tigers in tournament play. After finishing the ‘21-’22 season 7-3 in Imperial Valley League play and 15-9-2 overall, the Eagles look forward to building more chemistry this season, said senior Andres Velez.
“Some things I am looking forward to this season are improving and helping my teammates not give up,” Velez said. “But also helping the freshmen, because I know when I was a freshman high school varsity soccer was a transition.”
Last season the Eagles defeated the Tigers in an early preseason match up 4-0, but the teams did not meet again until this week. As part of IVL play, the Eagles will face the newly added Wildcats in league play, who the Eagles defeated 6-5 in a preseason match during the ‘21-’22 season.
“This season, I hope to build stronger chemistry with my team and improve our scoring and midfield game,” said Southwest sophomore Maximiliano De la Vega. “The goal is to move the ball correctly, control it, and move past opponents to get good balls in there.”
The Imperial Tigers Boys’ Soccer team will play their final game of the tournament against Hoover High School tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at Eagle Field in El Centro.
The Southwest Eagles Boys’ Soccer team will return to the field on Saturday, Dec. 3 as they host Valley Center at 3 p.m. and Hoover at 5 p.m.
