IMPERIAL VALLEY – Following the CIF San Diego Section’s coaches' seeding meeting on Saturday, February 11, the boys and girls soccer divisional playoff brackets were announced and the Southeastern Conference was awarded berths over five divisions.
Since the inception of the competitive-equity era of the CIF SDS and power-ranked playoff brackets in 2013, teams have had a fairly accurate idea of where they would be seeded, and the 2023 version of the meetings had few surprises for local soccer teams.
Representing the Southeastern Conference in the girls coaches' meeting was veteran soccer Coach Hugo Ortega of Brawley Union High School, who stated that, in general, the meeting went as power-ranked, which this season excluded the Wildcats.
“It’s the first time in the past five years we have not gone to the playoffs and part of it was a rebuilding year for us and being in a competitive division,” Ortega said, who coached at Imperial Valley College before taking over at Brawley seven years ago.
“And a win here or there would have made a difference for us and it’s CIF power rankings that determine who goes to the playoffs," Ortega said. "Every game counts and you can’t have an off-game, especially against a lower-division team.”
While the Brawley boys soccer team had no doubt they would make the Division IV playoff after amassing a 17-5-4 overall record, they found themselves seeded higher than they anticipated.
“We were second last night until about eight o’clock, and a lot of results must have come in and we dropped to third,” said Brawley Coach Frank Felix. “We avoid the top-seed until the championship match but, depending on how it plays out, we could be away for the semifinals, which of course is big.”
Brawley, who finished third in the Imperial Valley League, will have a bye in the first round of the boys divisional playoff action on Wednesday, February 15, before hosting a match that day, along with the Desert League champion Palo Verde Yellow Jackets who are seeded second in the D-V playoffs.
“Last year we had a lot of freshmen and sophomores and we didn’t make the playoffs, but we are now back with basically the same group," Felix said. "It’s an accomplishment to go from not playing to being seeded but that’s a credit to the kids,” he said, noting the season has been especially tough with the loss of the Wildcats' top fan, Brawley High school-board member Rusty Garcia who passed away last month.
“The boys have dedicated every match dedicated to him and they remember Rusty at the end of each match when we break the huddle," Felix said. "We do a '1-2-3 Rusty' and then a '1-2-3 Brawley' … he is always with us.”
Also earning an opening round were the Desert League champion Southwest High School Eagle girls soccer team. The Southwest girls garnered the Division V second seed.
”We ended up second seed and I thought we might be third and not sure how it worked out but we are happy with it,” said Southwest Coach Edgar Mendez. “We have the bye and then straight to quarterfinals, and we'll host the semis and do our best to make that happen.”
The Eagles did not clinch the Desert League until the final match of the season, where they defeated Palo Verde by a score of 4-0 last week.
Ortega also noted that the coach’s seeding meeting included the CIF playoff bylaw regarding automatic seeding for league champions being involved, regarding the Central Spartan girls team, who won the IVL girls title but were power-ranked outside of the top twelve teams in Division II.
However, because the Spartan girls team won the IVL, Central now has an opportunity to play its way into Tuesday’s opening playoff round, as the Spartans will host the San Pasqual High School Eagles of Escondido on Monday, February 13, in a match at Central's Cal Jones Field at 5:00 p.m.
“We are hoping to play our best soccer and the girls believe that they belong in the playoffs,” Central Coach Francisco Lopez said. “Just being here after IVL feels good, and after a tough season, there is talent spread all over the Valley. We feel we are ready.”
After being on the CIF SDS divisional playoff bubble for the past few weeks, the Imperial High Tiger girls were rewarded with the eleventh seed in Division III. Imperial will be having an opening round match on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14, when the female Tigers play the Monte Vista High Monarchs in Spring Valley.
“We were the only D-III in the league and that didn’t help our playoff chances," Imperial Coach Cathy Huerta said, "but with all the work the girls have done this season and being moved up to D-III, I’m happy for the team,” she said.
The Imperial Tigers girls team captured second place in the IVL.
Meanwhile, the Calexico High School Bulldog boys and girls soccer teams will both host CIF playoff matches this week at Ward Field in Calexico.
On Tuesday, February 14, the seventh-seeded Bulldog girls have an opening round CIF Division IV match against visiting tenth-seeded Canyon Hills High (formerly Serra). On Wednesday, February 15, the eighth-seeded Calexico High boys team will host ninth-seeded University City High in a D-I playoff match.
Also scheduled for Wednesday, February 15 matches in boys CIF playoff action, the Division IV twelfth-seeded Imperial Tiger boys — who won the CIF D-V title last year — open on the road at fifth-seeded Pacific Ridge High in Carlsbad.
The D-V fifth-seed, Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scot boys team, hosts the twelfth-seeded High Tech-Mesa of San Diego.
All matches are scheduled by CIF for 5:00 p.m., however by mutual agreement competing schools may change the kick-off time, so it is suggested that those interested in attending check with the host school for exact times.
