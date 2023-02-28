SOCCER: Southwest Girls take runner-up versus Madison High

SAN DIEGO – Representing the Southeastern Conference in the CIF San Diego Section’s Division V girls soccer championship match, the Southwest High Eagles fell to the Madison High Warhawks, 1-0, at University City High School on Thursday, February 23.
The CIF’s D-V tournament played out as bracketed as the second-seeded Eagles met top-seeded Madison in the final match which was decided with less than two minutes left in regulation play.
“It was definitely an even match, I couldn’t ask for more from them,” Southwest Coach Edgar Mendez said.
The match was marked by even play from both sides with the first half under overcast skies and the second half in a constant rain on the artificial turf of University City High.
The match was also played in the aggressive style of San Diego County teams, which left Southwest with several injured players, including left wing Catalina Marrujo leaving with a concussion when driven into the synthetic track on a play that did not earn a yellow card.
The match was stopped while Eagle Maiya Ruiz was being attended to following another hard collision in the Southwest half of the pitch while time was running out in regulation and the was still score nil-nil. The referees informed both sides of impending overtime.
“Maiya was injured and while we were working with her (while) the ref’s were talking about overtime,” Mendez said. “It was pouring rain but I thought my girls played well in the second half. It was like they enjoyed playing in the rain.”
Overtime, however, was not to be.
“We went back out and it was raining pretty hard and on the ensuing free kick Madison sent the ball towards our goal,” Mendez said. “With the ball slick (from the rain) it just slid through the hands of our keeper for the winning goal.”
The goal came within a minute of what would have been keeper Jannine Cobian’s third straight CIF playoff shutout.
“Jannine unofficially had sixteen saves and it’s her first year on the varsity," Mendez said. "We recruited her because she has good skills and reactions.”
Southwest’s championship loss came following an opening round bye in the D-V playoffs for the Eagles, who then won their quarterfinal and semifinal matches at Southwest High’s Freeway Stadium by identical two-nil scores.
In their quarterfinal match, the Eagles defeated Liberty Charter School of Lemon Grove on two goals from center midfielder Lorenia Marco. The Eagles also downed O’Farrell Charter with wing Isabella Romo scoring in the first and second half.
Mendez, who along with assistant Carlos Lopez took over as head coach just before the COVID-19 pandemic, has put the Eagles on the right path over the last four seasons, including this season where they finished as Desert League champions.
“It’s the second season we have made at least the quarterfinals and there has been a commitment to soccer,” Mendez said.
“After all the hard work we put in this season, the girls are talking about next season and playing in the off-season to be get better,” the coach said.
