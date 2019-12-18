Central edges Southwest 1-0 in IVL opener

EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley League soccer got underway with a series of games across the county on Tuesday. Though it’s still early, it is not difficult to imagine that some of these games might have some major league title implications down the road.
One of the most intriguing of these opening-day matchups would have to be the intra-El Centro clash between the Southwest and Central Union girls’ teams. The Eagles and especially the Spartans have long been two of the most consistent contenders for the league crown, and the Spartans gave themselves a nice leg-up to their fifth straight title on Tuesday, squeaking out a 1-0 win over their rival at Cal Jones Field.
But while Central came out on top, it wasn’t a domineering performance by the reigning champs. The powerful downhill attack that led to an undefeated IVL record last year was not much in evidence.
The Spartans had more touches and more shots than the Eagles did — particularly in the first half — but never seemed as though they were imposing their will on Southwest. To be fair, the Eagles did not appear to be imposing their will on the Spartans, either, but they were keeping their foes off balance and in the middle of the field as much as possible.
No. 6 Ivana Castro, was Southwest’s maestro, solo-swiping the ball from numerous Central attackers and spinning them around when they tried to get it back. She was very disruptive.
The Eagles actually kept Central off the board during regular flow of the game. The Spartans’ only goal came on a Dayleth Palacios put-back of her own point-blank penalty shot at the 21-minute mark of the first half.
This lack of regular offense has been a consistent feature for Central so far this year. The Spartans had been held scoreless in each of their previous four games prior to Tuesday.
If Southwest had been able to make more headway against the Spartan defense they could easily have come away with a win.
The Eagles had a couple of solid looks in the second half, particularly within the first five minutes and the last five minutes, but conscientious defense by Samantha Garcia helped stymie Southwest’s occasional breakaways.
After the game Spartan coach Ramon Lopez was blunt about what he saw as a lackluster outing for his squad.
“It didn’t go the way we thought it was gonna go. Our expectations were a lot higher,” Lopez said. “We have a lot of injuries right now, which I don’t want to bring up as excuses, but I know it changed things. … Any rival team right now is obviously gonna come out and play us the way Southwest played did.”
Lopez praised the play of the crosstown Eagles. “They did awesome. They contained us and did exactly what they needed to do,” he said. “They dominated the midfield and created some good opportunities.”
He indicated the Spartans have some growing to do if they want to keep their IVL streak alive.
“We’re having to make some major adjustments with new players. We’re still getting to know each other. … We’re still working on that,” Lopez said. “It’s a different atmosphere than last year, and it’s gonna be evolving all year … but we got the W today and that’s what counts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.