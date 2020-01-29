Spartans snatch top spot of IVL standings from Bulldogs

CALEXICO — Windless and with temps in the low- to mid-60s, conditions at Willis Ward Field were just about ideal here on Tuesday as the Calexico Bulldogs and the Central Union Spartans squared off for the rubber match of their two-game season series.
And just about ideal(ly) is how the match played out for the visiting Spartans, who, via combination stellar game-planning, unit cohesion and the singular efforts of goalkeeper Jose Berlin-Torres, managed to skip town with a 2-0 victory tucked under their collective shirt.
Of the three aforementioned factors, none was more critical to the Spartan cause than the man they had minding the net.
Calexico is always a dangerous team. Always. Even for those who know what’s coming and have a plan for it.
To jockey them out of their preferred spots and actions, as the Spartans did for a significant portion of this game requires a whole bunch of effort.
But even when forced to settle for secondary avenues of assault, the Bulldogs are usually going to get a handful of decent looks.
Against the Spartans those looks varied in quality from scrum headers off of set plays to one-on-one fast-break opportunities, up to and including an unimpeded penalty kick late in the second half.
No matter what looks the Bulldogs got, nothing could get by the Jose Berlin-Torres Wall.
Berlin-Torres was an X-factor and a half. He made diving glove saves, leaping punch saves, scoop saves … all sorts. And then, often as not, he’d immediately start a break the other way with full-pitch goal kicks.
Spartan coach Demian Rodiles knows what an ace in the hole he has.
“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime player for a coach,” said Rodiles, after the game. “You don’t teach him the game. He understands the game, and he reads it. He’s just a talent. It’s something you either have or you don’t have. Ever since his freshman year you could tell that he knows where to be.”
Still, as on point Berlin-Torres was, he wasn’t the only one making moves for Central.
Forward Vasilios Syrengelas scored both Spartan goals — the first coming at minute 24, booting in a groundball cross by Diego Anchondo, and the second coming five minutes into the second half on carom — and the rest of the squad demonstrated solid form as well.
On the whole the Spartans seemed to be communicating a tad better than the Bulldogs. Their passes were a little more precise (there was less doubling back for a ball over- or undershot), and they seemed to be winning the majority of headers and footraces.
Central defenders did a good job of keeping the Calexico attackers from getting straightaway shots, making everything come in at an angle.
“Stay organized; play together; make sure the middle was shut down. That was the plan,” Syrengelas said postgame.
With the win the Spartans edge into first-place in the Imperial Valley League with a record of 6-1-1. Calexico is 5-1-2.
Around the team, the impression is that all is now as it should be, but they’re not looking to get complacent.
“We’re just taking it game by game. We still need to win league, (and then) hopefully go far in CIF again,” Syrengelas said.
