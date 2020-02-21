HOLTVILLE – Eighty minutes of soccer wasn’t enough to decide Wednesday’s CIF-SDS Division V playoff game between the eighth-seeded Holtville Lady Vikings and the ninth-seeded Tigers of Morse High at Birger Field.
A 1-1 tie at the end of regulation had to be adjudicated in sudden death, where the home team prevailed on clutch penalty kick by Amanda Strahm to advance to the D-V quarters against top-ranked Tri-City Christian.
Home field advantage was instrumental to the Vikings’ eventual success, with a supportive crowd giving the green-and-gold a punch in the arm whenever they needed one.
“I told [the team] we needed to pressure Morse, that this is our house and to take advantage of that,” Viking coach Nicholas Moreno said.
Heeding Moreno’s exhortation to bring the heat, the Vikings wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard, making it 1-0 not two minutes into the match.
Holtville moved the ball into the Tiger penalty box where Strahm launched a shot — the first of many for the match — that deflected off the Morse crossbar and into the kicking radius of sophomore forward Giselle Gasca, who redirected the ball into the goal.
“We work well together so when [Strahm] shoots I’m looking for the ball,” Gasca said. “As I saw it coming down off the bar I decided to one-time it and volleyed it into the goal.”
This quick strike seemed to act as a fillip to Viking spirits for much of the first half, with Holtville keeping the ball in the vicinity of the Morse goal and winning most 50-50, but the Vikings appeared to lose focus in the final five minutes of the first half, surrendering a goal literally seconds before the end of the period.
Tied 1-1, Holtville re-focused in the second half, and continued to generate more plus looks than the Tigers, but they simply couldn’t convert.
After two periods of relative stalemate, the Vikings decided that conspicuous aggression was the way to go in extras, utilizing a front-loaded formation to exert max pressure on Morse.
“We were confident going into overtime,” said Moreno. “We didn’t want to go to penalty kicks to decide the match, so I sent a defender up to a forward position to have more people around the goal.”
This warlike posture paid clear dividends, with the Vikings getting off numerous shots early in the 15 minute OT period. Morse attempts to blunt this assault led to them fouling Strahm in the penalty box, setting up her game-winner.
A hush fell over the previously boisterous Viking crowd, and Strahm calmly kicked the ball into the lower right corner of the net.
“They were fouling me a lot so when I heard the whistle I wasn’t sure what it was,” Strahm said. “I was nervous but I’ve taken a few penalty shots this year and I’m left-footed but always go for the right-corner of the net so I concentrated on that.”
As previously noted, the Vikings now find themselves on a quarterfinals collision course with the No. 1 (with a bullet) Tri-City Christian Eagles, whom they play in Vista on Saturday in a game nominally set for 7 p.m.
Holtville will need to bring its A++ game to upset Tri-City. The Eagles are 20-2-1 this year. A silver lining for the Vikings: They’ve played a much tougher schedule. The Eagles have only played one opponent above the D-V level this year, while the Vikings have gone up against four in IVL play alone.
