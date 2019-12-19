Wildcats surge in second half for 5-0 win over Christian

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Wildcats took a brief step back from the rigors of IVL play on Wednesday, taking time out to beat up on the City League’s Christian Patriots, 5-0, in a game played at Warne Field.
The game was the second leg of a three-games-in-three-days stretch that began Tuesday with their Imperial Valley League opener against the Calexico Bulldogs and which wraps on Thursday after a date with the Southwest Eagles.
Though the final score says “Brawley all the way,” the Wildcats dragged their heels somewhat on their way to eventual domination against Christian.
The Wildcats were still feeling the aftereffects of their game against Calexico from the night before, per head coach Frank Felix. Brawley managed to fight the Bulldogs to a 1-1 standstill, which — considering the Bulldogs’ status as a perennial IVL heavyweight — can’t have come easy.
“It took us a while to get our rhythm going tonight just because we’re carrying 80 minutes of soccer from last night … so a lot of players were still a little bit flat coming into this one,” said Felix on Wednesday. “But once we got our rhythm going, we were able to start connecting up front with the forwards, and that created opportunities for us to actually score. After our second goal, things really started going our way.”
The part about the Wildcats’ second goal being an apparent floodgate-opener is very true — Brawley scored each of its final four goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half — but the team started manufacturing solid looks a while before then.
It was only some inspired goalkeeping from the Patriots’ Devyn Higginbotham that kept this one from being double-decker blowout.
Brawley first got on the board in minute 28, when senior forward Gerardo Jauregui scored at close range off of a Jesus Rodriguez header.
From there, the Wildcats got several more good looks before the half, routinely getting the ball on breakouts ahead of the Christian defense. The Patriots seemed unable to match the speed of gunners like Joel Murillo, Uriel Benavides and Alfredo Valadez and had a hard time stopping dribble penetration as well.
Murillo in particular had some sequences where he danced circles around the Christian backline.
Down 1-0, the Patriots showed some fight out of the gate in the second half, getting a few shots on goal, but the right goalpost stymied their best look and Jesus Gomez was able to negate the rest, paving the way for the Wildcats to run Christian off the field.
Brawley’s second score came right around minute 65 after Murillo got fouled in the goal box and nailed his penalty kick.
Benavides was next up, scoring a few minutes later after outsprinting Christian’s Enzo Spinali on a through ball and then dusting Higginbotham one-on-one to make it 3-0.
One minute later it was Murillo collecting his second goal of the game, handling a nice cross from Ernesto Rivera at point blank range to make it 4-0.
By this point the Wildcats were applying freight train pressure on the Patriots, and though time was winding down, they managed to score once more within the last two minutes when Rivera converted on a carom after Higginbotham saved three goals in a row.
At the end of the day Coach Felix liked what he saw out of his bunch, praising their bounce-back effort and giving props to a sturdy team defense.
“Our team defense has been very instrumental in the start or our season,” Felix said. “We’ve been very composed in the back, not allowing too many opportunities on goal, so hopefully we can continue with that and just build from the back, connect with the midfield and finish up front with the forwards.”
The win gives the Wildcats a record of 4-1-4 (0-0-1 within the IVL), but while they’ve been good at avoiding losses so far this season, Felix knows that the worm can turn in a hurry in league play.
“Our league is always tough,” he said. “You have a lot of very well-coached teams in our league, so usually each year is going to be a battle. … Any team can beat any team on any given day, so it’s gonna be up for grabs. Everybody’s gonna be pushing for that pennant.”
