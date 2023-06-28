IMPERIAL VALLEY – After the best season ever in the history of CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference softball teams, the coaches recently announced their All-Imperial Valley League and All-Desert League softball teams for 2023.
The All-IVL team was led by the CIF-State Southern California Division IV Regional and CIF SDS Division II Champion Holtville Vikings, while the All-Desert League team was led by the CIF SDS Division III Champion Imperial Tigers as each swept the individual Player and Pitcher of the Year honors.
The two teams also swept the Coach of the Year honors for 2023, with Holtville’s Melissa Snyder and Imperial’s Ashley Caro each being so named for the IVL and Desert League, respectively.
In addition to claiming Pitcher and Player of the Year honors, Imperial had ten players and Holtville seven players named to the All-League First or Second Teams, each dominating the twenty available positions from the two four-team leagues.
The honors for the 2023 IVL champion Vikings (26-5, 8-1 IVL) were led by Pitcher of the Year Kalli Strahm and Player of the Year Kamryn Walker, who, along with Snyder, each won those same awards for the 2022 season.
For 2023, Strahm posted a 26-5 record including an ERA of 1.34 while striking out 162 batters and batting .292. Walker, who played a flawless short-stop, batted an eye-popping .569.
Joining seniors Strahm and Walker on the All-IVL 2023 First Team from Holtville were senior Demi Johnston and junior Brooke Strahm, while Viking senior Sofie Irungaray and juniors Kaitlyn Havens and McKinzie Toth were Second Team selections.
The second place Brawley High Wildcats (11-15, 6-3 IVL) were represented on the All-IVL First Team by seniors Dylann Baker and Abbey Ruiz and junior Tamara Carranza, with junior Jocelyn Ubence and sophomore Isabella Yescas named to the Second Team.
The remainder of the 2023 All-IVL First Team in softball was made of Calexico High School junior Victoria Vallejo and sophomore Carolina Chong, as well as Central Spartan junior Danica Acosta.
Second Team All-IVL selections were Central senior Arianna Galindo and sophomore Alexia Rubio, as well as Calexico junior Jacqueline Martinez and sophomore Isabella Esquer.
The Desert League champion Imperial Tigers (23-6-1, 9-0 DL), who fielded a starting lineup made up of all underclassmen, captured the Desert League Pitcher of the Year, junior Jayden Rutledge, and Player of the Year, sophomore Hannah Johnson.
Both players contributed on offense for Imperial with Rutledge, who posted a 16-4 record with a 2.92 ERA to secure the pitching award, batted .422 joining Tiger second-baseman Johnson (.420) in leading the Tigers at the plate.
Joining Rutledge and Johnson on the 2023 All-Desert League First Team were fellow Tigers and juniors Andrea de la Trinidad and Annika Lara and freshman Mirella Barron, while Second Team members were named: juniors Alexa Robles and Mariana Pesquiera, along with three freshmen in Clarissa Davila, Reagan Ray, and Madelaine Magdaleno.
The Desert League’s Southwest High Eagles claimed two First Team 2023 All-League selections in sophomore Sophia Sauceda and freshman Kaydence Wiewel, while junior Jocelyn Colley and sophomore Delylah Santiago were Second Team selections.
The Palo Verde High Yellowjackets’ Cali de la Rosa, Irina Lainez and Arianna Lee were named to the All-Desert League First Team, while Madison Dagnino and Cadence Krisell were selected on the Second Team.
The All-Desert League 2023 also saw Calipatria Hornet senior Kimberly Gamboa named to the Second Team.
