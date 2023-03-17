SOFTBALL: Bulldogs take down Hilltop

Calexico High Bulldog Victoria Vallejo pitches against Hilltop High School during a non-league softball game on Thursday, March 16, at Emerson park in Calexico. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO The Calexico High School Bulldogs defeated Hilltop High, 6-1, in a non-league match up. With the win the Bulldogs improved their overall record to 3-2. The Bulldogs will return to the field on Friday, March 17, as they square off against Canyon Hills High School at 5 p.m. in San Diego.