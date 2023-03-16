EL CENTRO – The Southwest High Eagles and Central Union High Spartans softball teams squared off for a cross-town rivalry non-league game on Tuesday, March 14, at the Southwest High School softball field.
The Eagles got on the board early and defeated the Spartan by a score of 9-2.
“It was a good win,” sophomore Pitcher for the Eagles, Delylah Santiago said. “Coming in we were motivated, and even when we made errors, we kept our heads up and cheered each other on.”
The Eagles started hot with two runs in the first and third innings, and added five runs in the sixth inning. After starting slow, the Spartans had Jayleen Beltran score the first run, followed by another run from Kaylee Loya.
Leading the Eagles’ hitters was freshman Kaydence Wiewel, who hit her third home run of the season against the Spartans.
“This being my first year I am just looking forward to having a good season and playing a lot of softball,” Wiewel said. “One of my goals coming into high school was playing on varsity, so now it is all about continuing to push and working hard.”
Wiewel hit two home runs against West Hills High School during tournament play earlier this season.
Aside from their home opener against the Holtville Vikings, this was the Eagles’ second match up against a local team, which also served as their first non-tournament game of the season.
“Going up against local schools and non-league games help prepare us for our league opponents,” Santiago said. “They let us see how other teams play, their strengths, and allow us to work on improving part of our games, like hitting and placement.”
Differing from the spring 2022 season, the Eagles will compete in the Desert League alongside Imperial, Palo Verde, and Calipatria high schools in this 2023 season.
Across town, the Central Spartans will remain in the Imperial Valley League, which includes Holtville, Calexico, and Brawley Union high schools.
Desert League and Imperial Valley League play is set to kick off on Friday, March 31.
Both teams will be on the road today, Thursday, March 16, and are scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. The Central Spartans will take on Sweetwater High while the Southwest Eagles face off against Clairemont.
