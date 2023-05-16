With the 2023 CIF San Diego Section Divisional softball playoffs set to begin on Tuesday, May 16, two Southeastern Conference teams could set school records by claiming divisional championships.
The two schools, the Imperial Valley League champion Holtville High School Vikings in Division II and the Desert League champion Imperial High School Tigers in Division III, will be competing in different divisions, however both can claim a unique spot in the softball history of their schools.
For Holtville’s senior-laden team, the challenge of winning the school's first-ever CIF Division II crown comes as they make their third consecutive playoff appearance after winning Holtville’s second CIF D-IV crown in 2021 and losing in the D-III championship game in 2022 to the Calexico Bulldogs.
“These girls are something special ... with every year we go up a division and I feel like that they get stronger,” Holtville High softball Coach Melissa Snyder said. “And we’ve come so far as a team and the growth we’ve had is unbelievable.”
The Vikings are seeded third in the D-II playoffs, and with it comes an opening round bye and homefield advantage through most of the tournament.
“Getting a high seed has been huge in the past and this year every game will be hosted by the higher seed until the championship, so that is huge,” Snyder said.
Snyder believes her team is ready for the challenge behind senior Vikings' pitcher Kalli Strahm.
“I feel like the playoffs need a different mindset and the girls know it ... potentially you become locked in for 28 innings and you go with your best pitcher,” Snyder said.
Also staring down history is the Imperial Tigers softball team who, despite a plethora of underclassmen, will be reaching for the sport's first D-III crown.
Imperial has a storied softball history in capturing one of the Valley’s earliest CIF softball titles, winning the then 1A title in 1982, followed by three more championship game appearances in the 1980s.
The Tigers then made three consecutive championship games behind the coaching of Kim Witte and the pitching of Caschjen Davis, winning the D-IV title again in 2005.
In 2023, second-year coach Ashley Caro’s Tigers have the D-III top seed and are battle tested, feeding off the enthusiasm of the six freshman on the squad.
“Last year we had a play-in game and I think the new girls show up everyday and make practice enjoyable. Everyone feeds off of that,” Imperial Coach Caro said.
Caro also believes that the Tigers getting homefield advantage throughout the playoffs proves an important point to her team.
“They see that all the away games early in the season are now being rewarded with home games until the championship,” Caro said. “And we always get great fan support, so we’re trying to get the games moved to later than 3:30 p.m. so more people can attend.”
The CIF softball playoffs get underway with an elimination round on Tuesday, May 16, with the Brawley Wildcats and Calexico Bulldogs in action in San Diego, while Holtville and Imperial handle open play on Wednesday, May 17.
In Tuesday do-or-die action, D-I eleventh-seeded Brawley (11-14, 6-3 IVL) travels to meet seventh-seed Rancho Buena Vista High (11-13), while the 2022 CIF D-III champion Calexico Bulldogs (10-11-1, 4-5 IVL) open the 2023 D-II playoffs as the ninth-seed and travel to eighth-seeded Westview High (12-10-1).
Meanwhile on Wednesday, Imperial (18-5-1, 9-0 DL) awaits the winner of the D-III eight-seeded Canyon Hills and ninth-seed Sage Creek Highs, with Holtville (19-5, 8-1 IVL) ready to host the winner of D-II’s six-seeded Ramona High and eleventh-seed Olympian High of Chula Vista.
