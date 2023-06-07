SANTA PAULA – Rallying for two runs to tie the game with two outs in the top of the seventh inning then tacking on three unanswered runs in the top of the tenth inning, the Holtville High School Vikings softball team claimed the Imperial Valley’s first-ever CIF State Southern California Tournament Championship here on Saturday.
The SoCal Regional Division IV third-seeded CIF San Diego Section Division II Vikings (26-5) rallied twice to defeat the top-seeded CIF Southern Section Santa Paula Cardinals by a score of 6-3 at Hershel Hopkins Field.
Tittering on the brink of defeat – as they have all season and actually for the past four seasons – Holtville refused to lose, led by heroine Demi Johnson who shined brightly on a team of heroines.
“We fought down to the last out ... we just push yourselves,” Johnston, a senior who had two clutch hits, said. “Every team at this level has talent but what makes us stand out is our competitiveness and how much heart we have ... we weren’t going to lose. We just kept saying it wasn’t over ‘til it’s over.”
With several of Holtville Coach Melissa Snyder’s players having lost in the 2021 CIF State Southern California Tournament D-IV championship game 4-3 to Bakersfield’s Highland High School in Holtville, Saturday’s victory capped a Cinderella season for the Vikings.
“It was a story-book ending...it’s a story that the girls will be able to tell the rest of their lives ...,” Snyder said. “It’s who these girls are,” Snyder said, who has coached the Vikings to three consecutive CIF SDS divisional title games in three different divisions.
“We always talked about what kind of team we would need to be to separate us from other good teams … it’s a reflection of who these girls are,” the coach said. “We came within an out of losing yet won the Valley’s first CIF State title.”
Holtville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when senior third-baseman Sophie Irungaray doubled, and one out later, senior shortstop Kamryn Walker doubled Irungaray home.
“I was excited the first time up and struck out but then I calmed down and I was locked in and more myself,” Walker said. “I knew their pitcher had movement but I got on it early, I wasn’t thinking too much ... just ‘see the ball, hit the ball.’”
Santa Paula responded with a three-run fourth inning, the Cardinals opening the frame with back-to-back hits before Snyder decided to intentionally walk the next batter to load the bases.
“We were trying to get a ground ball to the pitcher then throw home and then first,” Snyder said, noting her faith that senior right-hander Kalli Strahm. “Usually I’ll talk to Kalli about it but this time I just wanted to create some way to have a ground ball become two outs ... I was willing to give up a run to stay out of a big inning.”
While the Cardinals took a 3-1 lead, the game was a masterful performance by Strahm. Strahm literally out-dueled Santa Paula senior Liliana Arana, with Strahm tossing just 87 pitches over her ten innings, 65 of them for strikes, while Arana left in the tenth inning having thrown 160 pitches.
“I knew they were good, I knew I had to attack the zone early and not fall behind, and I had to throw hitter’s pitches,” Strahm said. “I wanted them to hit pitchers’ pitches (so) what I threw were pitches on the edges. I have confidence in myself and my defense.”
The proverbial ‘hope that springs eternal’ in the hearts of ball players was on display with the Vikings facing a 3-1 deficit with two outs and two on base in the top of the seventh inning.
Holtville sophomore Addison Clunn got aboard on an error, bringing up Walker who doubled to put runners on second and third with two outs. Walker’s double set the stage for Johnson to lace a double to score both runners in to tie the game.
“I was the tying run so I didn’t even look back,” Walker said, never hesitating while rounding third base. “There was no other choice but to score and I’m pretty quick, and at that point I wasn’t afraid of losing the game.”
With Strahm in control on the bump, Holtville’s hitters were catching up to Arana.
“As the game went on, I felt we were more competitive with our outs, hitting the ball and making hard contact,” Snyder said.
In the tenth, Johnston hit the first pitch for a double, and Strahm hit a ball that cued off her bat. When the third-baseman threw to first, the throw was late, allowing Johnston to score the go-ahead run.
“It didn’t really go anywhere and I saw it on the ground and I knew I would have to sprint hard to beat it, and Demi just keep running,” Strahm said. “We have a good amount of speed and we use it – we like to create chaos – I was in shock ... seeing her score took a ton of pressure off of me.”
“Demi got a great jump off of second and we always play with a little risk to our game to have success,” Snyder said. “Getting that run to break the tie, that’s a tribute to Demi’s athleticism, aggressiveness and knowledge of the game ... that was her creating a run,” the coach said.
Leading 4-3, Kaitlyn Havens doubled to score Strahm, and the Vikings got infield singles from junior Brooke Strahm and freshman McKenzie Price. Holtville’s final run was a score on a Clunn RBI ground out.
In the bottom of the tenth, the game’s final out rightfully was a ground ball to Walker, who has been a clutch performer in three sports for the Vikings over the past four years.
“Honestly once I got my hands on the ball I knew it was over,” Walker said. “I like being in that position, with two outs I was thinking ‘get the ball to me and let’s get this thing over,’” she said.
[Editor’s Note: Congratulations girls, you’ve earned it and the Valley is proud of you!]
