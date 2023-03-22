Softball: Holtville Vikings, Southwest Eagles

Holtville High School Viking Katelyn Havens (right) tags a Southwest High School Eagle softball player during a non-league softball game on Tuesday, March 21, at Birger Field in Holtville. PHOTO COURTESY GABRIEL PONCE The Holtville High School Vikings defeated the Southwest High School Eagles by a score of 7-1 in a non-league softball game. The Vikings improved their overall record to 6-3. The Holtville Vikings will return to the mound today, Wednesday, March 22, as they host Sweetwater High School at Birger Field in Holtville at 3:30 p.m. The Southwest Eagles are scheduled to take on the Calexico Bulldogs on Thursday, March 28 in Calexico at 6:30 p.m.

 PHOTO COURTESY GABRIEL PONCE

