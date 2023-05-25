Two Southeastern Conference softball teams – the Imperial Valley League champion Holtville High Vikings and the Desert League champion Imperial High Tigers – are now just one game away from a 2023 CIF San Diego Section Divisional championship.
Holtville will be in the CIF Division II Championship game on Friday afternoon, May 26, at San Diego State University’s Softball Stadium at 4:00 p.m., while Imperial will play Saturday, May 27th's Division III Championship at University of California San Diego’s Triton Softball Field at 4:00 p.m.
A third Southeastern Conference softball team, the Division IV seventh-seeded Palo Verde High Yellow Jackets, will be involved in a semifinal game on Thursday, May 25, looking to advance to the D-IV championship game.
On Tuesday afternoon in Holtville, the CIF Division II third-seeded Vikings (22-5, 8-1 IVL) remained undefeated in playoff action and advanced to the divisional championship games by winning their semifinals game, 7-2, over seventh-seeded Academy of Our Lady of Peace.
Friday afternoon May 25, Holtville will face Santee’s D-II’s top-seeded Santana High Sultans (20-8-1), a storied softball program making their thirteenth championship game appearance, claiming six titles including wins over Southwest (2004) and Brawley (2008).
In 2023, Santana and Holtville have each beaten Brawley, Calexico, and Central high schools while, interestingly, the Sultans lost to Our Lady of Peace Academy by a score of 14-0, a team Holtville defeated three times.
“We can watch film and see tendencies but they are the No. 1 seed for a reason," Holtville softball Coach Melissa Snyder said. "Each game absolutely plays out differently so we need to be ready.”
Santana will be facing a veteran Viking team making it’s third consecutive CIF SDS championship appearance, having captured Holtville’s second D-IV softball crown in 2021 before losing in the 2022 D-III championship game to the Calexico Bulldogs.
“For some of them it’s their third game and I feel like that they are confident in that they have been in a lot of big games and they have been challenged before,” Synder said.
'Battle-tested' is a phrase that comes to mind when talking about the Vikings, and Synder gives credit to her players for constantly improving.
“And this being D-II is very big ... and it’s amazing to me that we are still able to find our way into the finals after winning D-IV. It’s not easy,” Synder said. “You have to want to improve, and that’s a testament to this team’s drive to be the best version of themselves they can be.”
Senior shortstop Kamryn Walker and junior second-baseman Brooke Strahm are both veterans of Holtville’s past three CIF softball championship games, and were also members of the Viking’s 2022 volleyball team that lost in the CIF D-III finals.
”It’s exciting to make it back and the competition is bigger ," Walker said. "It’s an accomplishment to be in the D-II finals.”
Walker was also All-IVL in basketball and will play softball at Vanguard University next year.
“There is more pressure," Walker said, "but we say 'pressure is a privilege' and so you welcome it. We’ve worked very hard for this and we’re ready.”
Strahm, who has a number of literal relatives on the team, was a freshman on the last CIF championship team. She said she is excited to be back for another chance for a title.
”We’re older but we’re still as excited," Strahm said. "We have a ton a seniors and we’ve been through everything together in a lot of sports, and some of it’s my family, but it seems like we’re all family. It just feels bigger this year and the competition is a lot tougher but we’ve grown a lot too.”
For the Vikings, playing at SDSU will mark the third venue in their three trips to finals. While perhaps negating any positive feeling of familiarity previous venues might hold, Snyder said she likes the field.
“Two years ago was the COVID year and we played at Helix High (La Mesa), and then last year we played at UCSD, so the girls are used to this situation,” Snyder said. “It’s not the repeat venue but that might be ok … and I pitched there in college and I like that stadium."
"We’ll have a good crowd because Holtville travels well,” she said.
For those planning to attend Friday’s championship game, the CIF SDS will be charging an admission fee to the games via the CIF’s Ticket less Ticket Partner GoFan.com.
